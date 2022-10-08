‘A grand arrival’: Car crashes into parked bikes, turns turtle. Watch video

Buying a new car and driving it back home is an exhilarating experience. Mostly, one takes utmost care and caution in manoeuvring a new vehicle in the initial days. However, a new Tata Nexon’s arrival went terribly wrong and the video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The CCTV footage doing the rounds on social media shows a man pushing the gate in front of a building. After a while, an SUV with its lights on is seen taking a turn into the area. The turn is taken so close that the distance between the gate and the moving car is very narrow. The car with a garland on its front crashes into the parked bikes and turns turtle in the end. Two men are seen running towards the car to rescue the driver.

The clip shared by Twitter user Sqn Ldr Vinod Kumar (Retd) is captioned, “What a grand arrival home?” The location of the incident is not known. As per the date seen in the footage, the crash happened on Thursday.

The turn of events during the ‘grand arrival’ shocked netizens and many wondered how it happened. A user commented, “Never seen such a rousing welcome so far !!” Another user wrote, “Instead of pressing the brake & straightening the steering, the driver panicked, clutched the steering & pressed the accelerator! No presence of mind.” A third user wrote, “It’s an automatic. People have issues switching to it.”

