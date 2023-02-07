Car crashes into gym, watch the terrifying video here

Imagine calmly using a treadmill in the gym when out of nowhere, a car crashes through the wall and hits you. This seemingly impossible occurrence actually took place inside a gym and was caught on CCTV cameras.

On Tuesday morning, a Twitter user Chris Evans (@notcapnamerica), shared the video of the unlikely crash and wrote: “Can you imagine just being on the treadmill and this happens? 💀”

The 24-second clip, recorded from multiple angles, shows a red car crashing into the gym and hitting a treadmill. A man standing on the treadmill falls to the ground from the crash’s impact but does not appear too hurt.

Can you imagine just being on the treadmill and this happens? 💀 pic.twitter.com/sRbIlVSRJE — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) February 6, 2023

The video has gathered thousands of likes and over 1.4 million views since it was tweeted. In the comments, many people noted how the terrifying accident reminded them of Final Destination franchise movies.

This incident took place in a Los Angles gym in April 2019. The man who was injured was identified as Samuel Kiwasz. While talking about the horrifying experience with Fox 11 News, he said: “It’s a miracle that I’m alive. All of a sudden there was this loud crash and the glass came flying and I got hit… and I got shoved back and I went flying and rolled to the side so I wouldn’t get crushed.” It was reported that a woman who was driving the car lost control of the vehicle after its brakes failed.