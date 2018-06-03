Captain Sunil Chhetri’s request to support the national football team makes Twitterati emotional

Sunil Chhetri entreated everybody to come and watch the match on the stadium. (Source: File Photo) Sunil Chhetri entreated everybody to come and watch the match on the stadium. (Source: File Photo)

There might be several sports being played in India on the international level, but only a few — such as cricket and now kabaddi — get attention and love from people. Speaking about this, Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, on Saturday, put up a video on social media in an appeal to Indians to come and watch the matches in the stadium.

The 33-year-old posted a video on Twitter where he pleaded his fans to not lose hope and come to watch the Indian team play in Mumbai during the Intercontinental Cup. He also went on say that it is all right if the spectators come to criticise or even abuse them but added that they should fill the stadiums, instead of commenting it about the performance on the social media.

“All those from the country who came to Mumbai to support us – amazing. All the fans from Mumbai who came and watched us, thank you so much for the encouragement. It means the world to us,” Chhetri said while thanking those who had come to watch Intercontinental Cup match against Chinese Taipei. The video, however, was not for them. “I am gonna speak and appeal to all of you who did not come. To everyone who is not a football fan, please come and watch us for two reasons. No. 1 – it’s the best game in the world and No. 2 – we play for our country. We will make sure that once you come to watch us, you will not return the same person back home,” he said.

He then went on to say, “I mean, it is not fun to criticise or abuse on the internet. Come to the stadium. Do it on our face. Scream at us, shout at us, abuse us. Who knows, one day it might change you guys or you might start a change for us.” and “To all of you who are fans of big European clubs and support European clubs with so much passion, thinking that our level is not the same. Agreed, the level is not the same, it is not even close. But with our desire and determination, we will make sure to make your time worth. To all of you who have lost hope, I request you to come and watch us in the stadiums.”

Watch the video here.

This is nothing but a small plea from me to you. Take out a little time and give me a listen. pic.twitter.com/fcOA3qPH8i — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) June 2, 2018

Chhetri’s appeal left people on social media extremely emotional. While one wrote, “You earned my respect bro,” another wrote, “It’s sad seeing him plead for people to come and support.. His video made me emotional.”

Here are some of the tweets.

You earned my respect bro — abhiram (@abhiramv33) June 3, 2018

It’s sad seeing him plead for people to come and support.. His video made me emotional 😥 — Abhinav kaka (@kabhinav08) June 2, 2018

Way too far from Mumbai but still my support is always with you guys . — SAHIL (@myselfsahil16) June 2, 2018

I will start following the game just for 🇮🇳 — Sankat the Trouble (@troubleSankat) June 2, 2018

What a humble request from a humble man. We are with you Sunil. Jai Hind🇮🇳 — R2KD (@rajinkd) June 2, 2018

I’m not INDIAN yet i cheer for indian sports. I’ve recently started watching cricket and to be honest i didn’t know there’s an indian football team but now i do and I’ll support you and will watch your games. Jai Hind — i am ❤SRK❤ian (@jabtakhaijan8) June 2, 2018

I will watch the match for you @chetrisunil11 . Good luck! — Gaurav Mishra (@mishragaurav81) June 3, 2018

This humility. ❤️ — Ved (@ved2307p) June 3, 2018

Big time… India needs to recognise every sport equally. We are a football loving nation and if the right opportunity given we can hv our EPL.We support you always — keith dsouza (@tweetkeith07) June 3, 2018

