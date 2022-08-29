scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Canadian woman speaks Punjabi as her boyfriend is from Delhi; impresses netizens

Sarah Wickett, a pop country singer and songwriter based in Toronto, posted a video on her Instagram account in which she is speaking Punjabi.

Canadian woman speaks Punjabi, Toronto, singer, Sarah Wickett, pop, country singer, Delhi, India, Canada, viral, trendingSarah Wickett, a pop country singer and songwriter based in Toronto, posted a video of herself speaking Punjabi.

It is fun to watch videos that show people speaking a foreign language and embracing a new culture. People usually learn a new language when it is spoken by their partner. In a video posted on Instagram, a Canadian woman is speaking Punjabi and it’s delightful to watch.

Sarah Wickett, a pop country singer and songwriter based in Toronto, posted the video on her Instagram account five days ago. She tries speaking in Punjabi in the video. “Main Toronto toh haan, mera boyfriend Delhi toh haan. Par mera boyfriend Toronto vee ton haan. Aseen Toronto vich rehnde haan (I am from Toronto; my boyfriend is from Delhi. But my boyfriend is also from Toronto. We live in Toronto),” she says in Punjabi. “I tried my best…” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sarah Wickett (@sarahhww)

The video has received more than 59,000 views so far. Netizens were bowled over by Sarah’s Punjabi and left impressed by how fast she is picking up the language.

“You did so good,” commented an Instagram user. “You are learning so fast,” said another. “This is so impressive you’re killing it,” posted a third.

“So impressive babe, you inspire me to learn a new language,” wrote another. “Awww this is so beautiful – you are amazing at learning a new language,” said another person.

In a separate video, Sarah can be heard saying a few lines about herself in Punjabi. “Saat sri akal. Mera naam Sarah hai. Main Toronto ton haan. Mainu gauna pasand hai. Te main gayika haan (Hello. My name is Sarah. I am from Toronto. I like to sing. And I am a singer),” she says in the video.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sarah Wickett (@sarahhww)

“Love u been Following you for a long time love your content and I love you for who you are respect you for who you are,” said a social media user. “I love how you have learnt a new language,” said another netizen.

Sarah Wickett has more than 64,000 followers on Instagram, where she posts videos of her singing Punjabi songs as well.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 05:41:30 pm
