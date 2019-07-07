‘Why should a Canadian give advice to Indians,’ say netizens as Akshay Kumar welcoms BMC on Twitter

Actor Akshay Kumar, who holds a Canadian passport, was again trolled on social media recently over his citizenship after he welcomed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s debut on Twitter.

Stating people would now be able to tweet their “suggestions and grievances” directly to the civic body, Kumar tweeted, “The BMC is now on twitter as @mybmc, you can now tweet your suggestions/ grievances to BMC directly and get them addressed. Try it now to make your voice heard directly.”

The BMC is now on twitter as @mybmc, you can now tweet your suggestions/ grievances to BMC directly and get them addressed.

Try it now to make your voice heard directly. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 6, 2019

Kumar’s tweet did not go well with many, who called the remarks ironic and mocked the actor for holding a Canadian passport. However, there were some who thanked Kumar for passing on the information.

Row over Akshay Kumar’s citizenship gained traction after he did not vote in Mumbai on April 29 in during the Lok Sabha elections.

Oh sir u bet we are gonna give them real hard tym on Twitter atleast. 😅#mybmc https://t.co/lrNCDPK0pu — Gaurav_shubhangi_digambar (@Gaurav_s_D) July 6, 2019

Akki Sir ko life me itna pyaar nai Mila hoga jitni Gaaliya only iss tweet ke niche mili 😭😂 https://t.co/fetgU06KvA — A l t a f (@BeingAltaff27) July 6, 2019

Tweet Ke Niche Surgical Strike Chal Raha Hai 🔥 🔥🔥😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/Eyq6Sde977 — N I T I N (@SuperADianNitin) July 6, 2019

Why should a Canadian give advice to Indians When whole Mumbai is flooding n water logging,a Canadian shifted to holiday,rather than staying here n helping mumbaikars,u shifted for good holiday Insaniyat hai ❓ Many helpless r also among Ur fans ❓ Atleast help them… — indian by heart 💓 💯% (@indianlove1947) July 7, 2019