Canadian man flags Bengaluru’s broken footpaths, cracked pavements: ‘Like asteroid collided with Earth’

He questioned how such conditions could persist in one of Bengaluru’s prominent neighbourhood (Photo: @caleb_friesen/Instagram)

Bengaluru’s civic infrastructure is grabbing attention again after Canadian vlogger Caleb Friesen shared a video showing damaged footpaths, piles of rubble, and a large hole along 12th Main in Indiranagar.

Friesen, who creates videos about India’s development, technology and innovation, filmed himself walking through the area and criticised the condition of the pavement. Pointing to a severely damaged section, he said the footpath looked as though it was “about to actually, like, snap in half”.

He questioned how such conditions could persist in one of Bengaluru’s prominent neighbourhoods, particularly in a city widely regarded as one of India’s technology and startup hubs.