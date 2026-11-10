‘Didn’t hear a single firecracker’: Canadian influencer on Aizawl’s 56 AQI after Diwali

As Diwali celebrations filled the skies with fireworks, air pollution remained a concern in several parts of the country. Amid the debate over firecracker use and deteriorating air quality, a foreigner shared a glimpse of the clear skies in Aizawl, Mizoram.
On X, Caleb wrote that Aizawl recorded an AQI of 56 after Diwali. He added that he did not hear a single firecracker or firework the previous night, allowing his family to enjoy a peaceful celebration.
Aizawl’s AQI after Diwali
Caleb said his wife, two children, and two dogs slept peacefully through the night without being disturbed by the sound of firecrackers. He added that their lungs were happy, drawing attention to the difference that quieter celebrations could make to the environment and people’s well-being.
“If this post makes you angry (or even if it doesn’t), know that I wish you and your family clean air and happy lungs wherever you are in the world. we all deserve to breathe easily,” he wrote.
See the post here:
Post-Diwali AQI in Aizawl, Mizoram is 56 right now.
Didn’t hear a single cracker or firework last night. My wife, two kids and two dogs slept peacefully. Our lungs are happy. https://t.co/CObbyFEVxY
— Caleb (@caleb_friesen) November 9, 2026
The post quickly gained momentum. “I have seen some of your posts, and they are genuine. So I have no issues with your observation, because you are at a place where Diwali isn’t much celebrated. Looking at the photo, I can’t help but notice how many trees needed to be cut on that hill for those structures,” an X user wrote.
“There is no evidence suggesting only crackers are the cause of the pollution though it spikes AQI temporarily. In Bhubaneswar the Pre Diwali AQI was 150 and today also same. The fact is major construction activities, stubble burning are the main reasons of pollution,” another user commented.
“Good for you man. We don’t have the caravan and have to deal with these clowns who take their “revenge” on people advocating for a pollution-free Diwali with more firecrackers,” a third user reacted.