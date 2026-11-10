‘Didn’t hear a single firecracker’: Canadian influencer on Aizawl’s 56 AQI after Diwali

As Diwali celebrations filled the skies with fireworks, air pollution remained a concern in several parts of the country. Amid the debate over firecracker use and deteriorating air quality, a foreigner shared a glimpse of the clear skies in Aizawl, Mizoram.

On X, Caleb wrote that Aizawl recorded an AQI of 56 after Diwali. He added that he did not hear a single firecracker or firework the previous night, allowing his family to enjoy a peaceful celebration.

Aizawl’s AQI after Diwali

Caleb said his wife, two children, and two dogs slept peacefully through the night without being disturbed by the sound of firecrackers. He added that their lungs were happy, drawing attention to the difference that quieter celebrations could make to the environment and people’s well-being.