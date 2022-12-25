Watch: Canada’s special holiday train brings cheer across icy landscape

Since its inception in 1999, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train tours Canada and the USA in the months of November and December to raise money and resources for food banks. This year, the train conducted its 24th successful tour between November 23 and December 19 and raised CA $1.3 million and 121,000 pound of food.

What makes this train special is its dazzling decorations that light up the areas it passes through. While it does not offer rides to the public, the train offers free concerts at the pit stops. This year, it stopped at 168 communities and held concerts by popular artists where the attendees were encouraged to donate.

And just like that, the #CPHolidayTrain is done its 2022 tour! Thank you to everyone across Canada and the U.S. who came out to support food banks and listen to the incredible performances. Please consider donating to a food bank near you this holiday season. Until next year! pic.twitter.com/ZhwJcjV3u2 — Canadian Pacific (@CanadianPacific) December 20, 2022

Now a video of the holiday train passing through the icy landscape is going viral after it was shared on Twitter by a popular account @WUTangKids.

The 26-second video was captioned, “Here’s the delightful Canadian Pacific Holiday Train going through Alberta”. This video has been viewed over 1.6 lakh times. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote: “This made me smile so much!! 💞.” Another person remarked, “Wow 🤩Fantastic!! I didn’t even know that was a thing. Thanks for sharing.”

Talking about this year’s tour in a media statement, Canadian Pacific Railway president and CEO Keith Creel said: “We are overjoyed with the support we received from people across the CP network who came together to celebrate the season while braving the elements in support of their community and those in need. We are reminded how important the CP Holiday Train program is for communities and we were thrilled to be back in support of the critical work that local food banks do across Canada and the United States.”