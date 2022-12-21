scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Can you spot the leopard? Twitter post makes netizens ‘go wild’

Though the photograph shared on Twitter has left many scratching their heads, some keen-eyed netizens were able to spot the big cat that was perfectly camouflaged in the soil.

Leopards are common in India and they often wander into areas inhabited by humans. Wild cats have the ability to camouflage themselves with the surroundings making it difficult to spot them. A photo shared on Twitter has left netizens scratching their heads as they are unable to spot the leopard in it.

Also Read |Watch: This video shows why leopards are ‘omnipresent’ in India

The photo was clicked by a man named Hemant Dabi and it was shared by the Twitter account ‘Fascinating’ Tuesday. At a first glance, it looks like a regular photo of a tree’s bark and soil in the backdrop. On close inspection, keen-eyed observers were able to spot the leopard sitting in the soil perfectly camouflaged. “There’s a leopard in this photo by Hemant Dabi. Can you find it?” says the caption of the photo.

The post has received more than 1.30 lakh likes and 10,000 retweets so far.

Many netizens circled the leopard on finding it and shared the photo in replies.

One user even posted a spoiler video showing the leopard making it easier to spot.

“I’ll have to get my eyes tested. I still don’t see it,” commented a user. “It would have had me for dinner because I still don’t see it,” said another.

In September, a video shared by Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Services officer, showed how leopards are able to adapt and survive across landscapes. The video, reportedly taken at Sinnar in Maharashtra, showed two leopards expertly climbing up and down a narrow tree.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 11:39:19 am
