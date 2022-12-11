scorecardresearch
Can you spot the bird in this photo?

Birds often use camouflage tactics to evade predators or to pursue their prey.

Every now and then, Indian Forest Service officers stoke the curiosity and intelligence of their followers on Twitter by presenting puzzles in form of optical illusion-style pictures.

On Saturday, IFS officer Balamurugan P posted a photo and asked his followers to spot something in it. While sharing the simple-looking picture of a tree’s bark, he tweeted, “Let me know what you see… pic taken at @IGNFA_GoI”.

He did not specify if one should look for an animal or a bird in the photo that was taken at the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy (IGNFA). It is a professional training academy for the officers of the Indian Forest Service in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

So far, only one person has been able to spot a creature in the photo. A Twitter user, named Dr Shanthkumar B M (@SHANTHKUMAR942), commented on the post with a picture in which a spot was encircled around what vaguely appeared to be a bird. While sharing the answer, Dr Shanthkumar B M wrote, “May be here is the bird 🐦”.

To this, the IFS officer answered in an affirmative and wrote back, “Exactly, it’s a streak-throated woodpecker ….”.

The streak-throated woodpecker is widely found in the Indian subcontinent. They have moss-green feathers with a yellowish rump and whitish underparts. This mix of colours allows them to easily camouflage themselves. The females are better able to hide as their crown is black in colour but in male streak-throated woodpeckers the crown is red in colour which sometimes makes them stand out.

