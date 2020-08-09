scorecardresearch
‘Can I be your roomie?’, ask netizens after pics of man ‘living in library’ go viral

Since being shared online, the post has created quite a buzz on social media with many requesting to if they could become Shoumik's roommate.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 9, 2020 11:50:52 am
book collection man living in library viral picture “For those who didn’t know……I live in a library,” read the caption of the viral post, which left netizens thrilled.

A man who claims he lives in a library has delighted bibliophiles to the extent that he has received offers of marriage. Twitter user @Shoumik_ shared images of a room stacked with books, saying: “”For those who didn’t know……I live in a library.”

While one of the images showed a study desk surrounded by shelves similar to the ones in a library, the other showed a cosy corner with a rocking chair. Here, take a look:

In another tweet, the user also disclosed that this is just 75 per cent of his total collection which is around 8000 books.

Since being shared online, the post has created quite a buzz on social media with many requesting if they could become Shoumik’s roommate. One user even offered her hand for marriage.

