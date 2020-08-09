‘Can I be your roomie?’, ask netizens after pics of man ‘living in library’ go viral

“For those who didn’t know……I live in a library,” read the caption of the viral post, which left netizens thrilled. “For those who didn’t know……I live in a library,” read the caption of the viral post, which left netizens thrilled.

A man who claims he lives in a library has delighted bibliophiles to the extent that he has received offers of marriage. Twitter user @Shoumik_ shared images of a room stacked with books, saying: “”For those who didn’t know……I live in a library.”

While one of the images showed a study desk surrounded by shelves similar to the ones in a library, the other showed a cosy corner with a rocking chair. Here, take a look:

For those who didn’t know……I live in a library pic.twitter.com/FNtkFYOI5v — shoumik (@shoumik__) August 7, 2020

In another tweet, the user also disclosed that this is just 75 per cent of his total collection which is around 8000 books.

Guys this is just 70-75% of all the books there are a total of around 8000 — shoumik (@shoumik__) August 7, 2020

Since being shared online, the post has created quite a buzz on social media with many requesting if they could become Shoumik’s roommate. One user even offered her hand for marriage.

Damn … goals!!!! — Poorti Agarwal (@eehahahaha) August 8, 2020

I would’ve sat in this corner for days and been the happiest🤩 pic.twitter.com/BeeL2fyf53 — Saaraa Kazi (@KaziSaaraa) August 7, 2020

sorry but for personal reasons i am taking over ur house — sad cheems (@thevanforyou) August 7, 2020

would like to extend my hand in rishta for u — fuckperson (@miss4ndrist) August 7, 2020

Can I be your Roomie? 🥺👉👈

Please 🤲 — Aditi🌙 (@Sev_Khamani) August 8, 2020

