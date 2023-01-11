‘I was always worried that he writes better than me’: Camaraderie of Javed Akhtar and Gulzar wins hearts online

Veteran screenwriters Javed Akhtar and Gulzar have brightened up netizens with their camaraderie. The iconic writers laughed out loud as they poked fun at each other during a recent event and their admirers cannot get over it.

In a widely shared clip online, Akhtar and Gulzar are seen addressing the audience. Referring to Akhtar’s song Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga, Gulzar jokingly says that in the song it appears that the writer is talking about a different girl in every paragraph as opposed to dedicating a song to one girl. Akhtar burst out in laughter upon hearing Gulzar’s remarks.

अदब के दो धुरंधर एक दूसरे की तारीफ़े भी क्या कमाल के लहजे में करते हैं।

जावेद अख़्तर साहब और गुलज़ार साहब की जुगलबंदी pic.twitter.com/1rWGBB7yTQ — Imran Pratapgarhi (@ShayarImran) January 11, 2023

Later in the video, Gulzar read a poem that he purportedly wrote for Akhtar. In the poem, he recalls an encounter with a female admirer. In an anti-climatic ending, he reveals that one time when the girl bid him goodbye, she addressed him by a different name. In a subtle way, he then implies that the name the girl used was that of Akhtar and this invoked feelings of envy within him because Gulzar was aware that Akhtar writes better than him.

The clip of this interaction was shared by Imran Pratapgarhi, a Rajya Sabha member. So far it has garnered more than 193,800 views. Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “A healthy competition has a lot of scope for appreciation. Awesome.” Another user wrote, “This is so heart warming.” A third user wrote, “Two gifted intellectuals….and lighter moments.” The video was taken at the launch of Jadunama, a coffee table book written by Javed Akhtar.