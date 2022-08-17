scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Calendar with Malayalam numerals to be released on Malayalam new year

While the young generation is mostly unversed in Malayalam numerals, the calendar is sure to evoke nostalgic memories in the elders.

Written by Chithira N Raju | Kochi |
Updated: August 17, 2022 4:01:25 pm
Malayalam New year, calendar with Malyalam numericals, indian express The calendar begins with the Malayalam month of Chingam (mid August) and ends with Karkidakkam (July-Aug). (Source: Premkumar T R)

As August 17 marks the beginning of the Malayalam new year, a calendar with Malayalam numerals is set to be released in Ernakulam at 6pm on Wednesday. The calendar begins with the Malayalam month of Chingam (mid August) and ends with Karkidakkam (July-Aug).

The highlight of the calendar is that it uses Malayalam numerals.
While the young generation is mostly unversed in Malayalam numerals, the calendar is sure to evoke nostalgic memories in the elders.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Premkumar T R of Moozhikulam Shala, the organisation that brings out the calendar, said the organisation had been doing it since 2010. However, in the past three years, the calendar was not published owing to the declining interest among the public.

“Apart from those practising njattuvela farming, teachers, students, librarians and astrologers form most of the customer base,” Premkumar said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...Premium
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to sayPremium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...Premium
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...

Njattuvela, sankranti, vattezhuthu (an ancient script) and eco-cultural chronologies are also a part of the calendar brought out by Moozhikulam Sala. Njattuvela marks the period when paddy and other crops are planted in Kerala. The calendar also holds significance for the agrarian past of the state. Several agricultural activities in the past were decided according to a particular set of rules. Even now, many in the state follow the practice.

The highlight of the calendar is that it uses Malayalam numerals. (Source: T R Premkumar)

Dr Hushain K H, who designed the first Malayalam font, said Malayalam numerals were predominantly used in astronomy earlier. “Now, Malayalam heritage has been lost. With the introduction of English, Arabic and Roman numerals in school textbooks, Malayalam numerals find no use.” Hushain was full of praise for Moozhikulam Shala for publishing the calendar regularly.

Narayanan Bhattathiri, a Malayalam calligrapher and designer, recollected the wide usage of Malayalam numerals in the past. “However, its usage has declined now with the wide usage of English. It will be difficult to revive Malayalam numerals now as everything including vehicle registration numbers and calculators has English numerals. The trend is witnessed in other languages also. While there is little usage of Devanagari numerals, English numerals are mostly preferred.”

Advertisement

Dr M G Sasibhooshan, an Indologist based in Thiruvananthapuram, reminisced about his school days when he learnt vattezhuthu in a kudipalikudam (traditional nursery school where children learnt the alphabet) in 1950s. “It was part of our knowledge system. However, for the present generation, the Malayalam language is distant. Children are not even learning the Malayalam alphabet in school,” he said.

“Keralites cannot confine themselves to the state and learning English is a necessity. But we need to understand that Malayalam is part of the traditional knowledge system,” he added.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 03:43:36 pm

Most Popular

1

Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'

2

As its spy ship docks in Sri Lanka port, Beijing says: ‘This is life’

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

4

Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead

5

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

Featured Stories

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Explained: Why Kenya's election results are controversial, and what could...
Explained: Why Kenya's election results are controversial, and what could...
Explained: What is in the Climate & Health Bill signed into law by Jo...
Explained: What is in the Climate & Health Bill signed into law by Jo...
Four resignations already, J&K Congress revamp may harm party more
Four resignations already, J&K Congress revamp may harm party more
HashtagPolitics | BJP launches 'Desh ki Badli Soch' campaign to laud Modi...
HashtagPolitics | BJP launches 'Desh ki Badli Soch' campaign to laud Modi...
Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Don't mislead public: HC to Ramdev over Coronil claims

Don't mislead public: HC to Ramdev over Coronil claims

New Bihar law minister Kartikeya Singh faces arrest in kidnapping case

New Bihar law minister Kartikeya Singh faces arrest in kidnapping case

ED to name Jacqueline as accused in money laundering case

ED to name Jacqueline as accused in money laundering case

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Premium
Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Premium
Man Utd is pocket change, Musk can buy all of the Top-50 most valuable sports teams

Man Utd is pocket change, Musk can buy all of the Top-50 most valuable sports teams

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement