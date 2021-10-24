scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, October 24, 2021
MUST READ

‘Not just a Cadbury ad’: Shah Rukh Khan turns brand ambassador for local businesses ahead of Diwali

The ad used machine learning to recreate the actor's face and voice to promote local stores.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 24, 2021 11:19:40 am
Cadbury Shah Rukh Khan Diwali Happiness Local Businesses New Customisable Ad viral video, Shah Rukh Khan, Shah Rukh Khan viral video, diwali, trending, indian express, indian express newsSince being shared online, the video has gone viral and garnered over 50,000 views with many praising the company's initiative. (Source: Cadbury Celebrations/YouTube)

Ahead of special occasions and events, Cadbury often comes up with relatable advertisements that instantly connect with the viewers. This Diwali, the British multinational confectionery brand has made Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan the brand ambassador of hundreds of local businesses that have been adversely affected due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

ALSO READ |Cadbury has reimagined its vintage ad and netizens are loving the gender swap

“Big businesses and brands that suffered during the pandemic found their way back but the smaller stores still suffer,” began the 2.18-minute clip as it goes on to feature some of the many shopkeepers and small business owners. Titled “Not Just A Cadbury Ad”, the ad used machine learning to recreate the actor’s face and voice to promote local stores.

Watch the video here:

“It is impossible to cover all the store, so we gave people the power to create their own version of not just a Cadbury ad,” the video continues as it elaborates how the video can be easily used by business owners to customise and share on various social media platforms.

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral and garnered over 50,000 views with many praising the company’s initiative.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 24: Latest News

Advertisement