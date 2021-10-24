‘Not just a Cadbury ad’: Shah Rukh Khan turns brand ambassador for local businesses ahead of Diwali

Ahead of special occasions and events, Cadbury often comes up with relatable advertisements that instantly connect with the viewers. This Diwali, the British multinational confectionery brand has made Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan the brand ambassador of hundreds of local businesses that have been adversely affected due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

“Big businesses and brands that suffered during the pandemic found their way back but the smaller stores still suffer,” began the 2.18-minute clip as it goes on to feature some of the many shopkeepers and small business owners. Titled “Not Just A Cadbury Ad”, the ad used machine learning to recreate the actor’s face and voice to promote local stores.

Watch the video here:

“It is impossible to cover all the store, so we gave people the power to create their own version of not just a Cadbury ad,” the video continues as it elaborates how the video can be easily used by business owners to customise and share on various social media platforms.

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral and garnered over 50,000 views with many praising the company’s initiative.

This new ad of Shah Rukh Khan brought a smile on fans faces

