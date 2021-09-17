Cadbury has reimagined its vintage ad and netizens are loving the gender swap

Cricket is undoubtedly India’s most loved sport and brands have time and again utilised this fact to their advantage. Cadbury’s has gone a step ahead and has reimagined a beloved old advertisement from the early 1990s in which a girl is seen dancing on the cricket pitch to celebrate her boyfriend’s century.

The revamped ad, out just as IPL resumes, has the gender roles reversed and netizens are simply loving it. The chocolate manufacturer’s new advertisement recreates the vintage ad scene-by-scene, but this time it’s a female cricketer taking the shot and a man in the stands is seen praying.

While the nostalgia-evoking jingle ‘Kuch Khaas Hai’ plays in the background, the spectators think the ball will get caught on the boundary, but the batswoman manages to pull off a six. Her jubilant boyfriend runs to the ground in celebration, sneaking past the security personnel and recreating the iconic dance moves that had catapulted model Shimona Rashi to fame as the ‘Cadbury Girl’.

The two followed it up with the hug in the end, with the brand’s tagline “asli swaad zindagi ka”, this time with the hashtag #GoodLuckGirls.

Check out the original ad here:

Said to be inspired by a famous incident when a young fan jumped over the rails and ran out to give a kiss on Abbas Ali Baig’s cheek in the 1960s, the original commercial was created by ad agency Ogilvy. Now, nearly three decades later, the agency has worked its magic again, with the ad going viral in no time.

Netizens love how the new commercial breaks gender stereotypes and celebrates the shift in the age-old perception of the game, with many saying: “It was about time”.

As the new ad took people down memory lane, here’s how netizens reacted:

Bringing back an iconic campaign with a brilliant twist. Nostalgic! Nice gesture Cadbury. https://t.co/kWR0y56EHn — Sunjay Kapur (@sunjaykapur) September 17, 2021

Oh my God! What a beautiful twist this is! ❤️❤️ An iconic ad we grew up watching and now to see this remake, warms up my heart just so much! Well done #CadburyDairyMilk and @Ogilvy ! #GoodLuckGirls in every sector

You’re making us proud 💖 https://t.co/4Q4rBqzIK0 — KayBee (@KetakiT10) September 17, 2021

What an excellent way to leverage the power of an iconic brand advertisement & make it relevant! Well done, @DairyMilkIn 👏 https://t.co/QkfH4lTLs4 — Geetanjali Chitnis 🍻 (@geetanjalic) September 17, 2021

😀😀 Times, they are a changin..What a recreation👍👍. We loved it when the earlier version was released & still remember it👏👏 This one will be cherished for a long time …#GoodLuckGirls https://t.co/QRnqNdklUO — Prasad Np (@desiTraveler) September 17, 2021

Thanks @DairyMilkIn @Ogilvy for bringing back the old world charm of the advertisement. Nostalgic! ❤️❤️ https://t.co/qPBWFjzIzB — Shobhna (@belle_views) September 17, 2021

Take a bow @DairyMilkIn for this simple, sweet and brilliant twist! Relevant communication creating brand love. https://t.co/NGPFuEgTJx — Spurti Sushil (@spurtisushil) September 17, 2021

The Real Taste of Life. Aptly said. — Amit Bhawani (@amitbhawani) September 17, 2021

I am in love with @DairyMilkIn all over again 🥺💜 Also loved the way u empower women cricket through this ad 👏👏 — Sid | Stream Shershaah 🇮🇳 (@SupremacySid) September 17, 2021

Goosebumps…got teary eyed after watching this….so many memories…attached to this AD. — PerfumeAddicts (@kalravkapadia) September 17, 2021