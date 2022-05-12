Cadbury 5 Star makes third umpire their brand ambassador

In this IPL season, brands across the spectrum are seeking cricketers as brand ambassadors. However, Cadbury 5 Star, a popular chocolate brand produced by Mondelez India, has chosen the third umpires as their brand ambassador.

On Monday, the brand posted a video on its Twitter handle that showed footage of a holographic statue of C K Nandan, a famous third umpire, being installed in Mumbai.

The name plaque on the statue jokingly said, “C.K. Nandan, Third Umpire. Still alive but totally deserves this.” In the video, people were seen clicking photos with the statue that also had a false quote humorously attributed to Nandan which said, “With great power comes great air-conditioned comfort.”

The video was captioned, “He came. He umpired. He did almost nothing. And now he’s a part of the Mumbai skyline #DoNothingLegend”.

Explaining the inspiration behind their #DoNothingLegend campaign, Anil Viswanathan, the vice present of marketing at Mondelez India, told the media, “Today IPL has become synonymous with cricket and with this campaign, our aim is to shine a spotlight on the real legends, the game changers, who make historic decisions in these matches – the third umpire.”

“They hold the power to make or break a match, whilst silently seated in a room, giving people the feeling that they are doing nothing at all. Our brand has always applauded the unimaginable results of doing nothing, and this campaign is no exception,” added Viswanathan.