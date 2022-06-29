Cabin crew plays ball with surprise narco check as man pranks girlfriend in unique proposal

Surprise security checks while travelling can cause great anxiety even if there is nothing to fear. So, naturally, a woman recently travelling to Bengaluru from Mumbai freaked out when the cabin crew pulled her up to check her bag. Only, it was a prank that turned into an in-flight proposal.

Yes, Instagram user Manu Raj planned to pop the question to his girlfriend, Nidhi, through a prank on a Go First aircraft. In a viral video, the woman is seen getting anxious when a flight attendant suddenly asks to examine her bag for a surprise narcotics check.

As the woman nervously opens her bag and is seen with her boarding pass, the flight attendant asks her to turn to the left, where the man is seen standing with a bouquet of flowers in his hands. As she breathes a sigh of relief coupled with shock and disbelief, the man is seen getting down on one knee in the aisle to ask her to marry him. “Surprising her at 30000 ft above sea level,” reads the text in the clip.

Explaining how he pulled off the epic stunt, the man wrote in the caption that his girlfriend was supposed to meet him at Bengaluru airport on arrival. However, he flew to Mumbai and checked in on the same flight early to befriend the cabin crew members and let them into his plan.

“Explain the cabin crew about the plot, scare the s**t out of her stating that narcotics were scanned in her hand bag,” he wrote. Finally, he concluded by saying, “surprise her with flowers and the engagement ring.”

His video attracting nearly four million views so far, the man thanked the airlines for helping him pull off the prank. As a bonus, he also wrote: “Cabin crew made on-mic announcement congratulating us. Can’t thank Go-First enough for cooperating.”

People on social media agreed that indeed it was a unique proposal but many admitted “the anxiety would have killed me”, others were just impressed that the crew cooperated with him.