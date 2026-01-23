Cab driver’s seatbelt request triggers heated argument: ‘You don’t have to show off that you know English’

Two women enter a cab and share the OTP. When the driver asks the front-seat passenger to wear a seatbelt, she insists he start driving anyway.

Cab driver speaks in EnglishThe argument escalates when the woman turns to her companion and says, “See what is this nonsense? Is he mad?”

A clip circulating on social media shows a heated exchange between a cab driver and a woman passenger after he asked her to fasten her seatbelt before the ride began. While indianexpress.com couldn’t verify the video or confirm when and where it was recorded, the clip has been widely shared and has sparked a strong reaction online.

Many viewers felt the argument crossed the line from a routine disagreement into a larger issue about dignity, language, and the way service workers are often spoken to.

In the video, two women are seen getting into a cab, with one of them taking the front passenger seat. As is customary, the driver asks for the OTP to begin the trip. The woman initially gives the wrong code, and her companion then shares the correct one.

Soon after, the driver politely requests the front-seat passenger to wear her seatbelt. She responds, “Haan chaliye” (Yes, please start). The driver explains that he cannot move the car unless the seatbelt is worn, as the traffic police could issue a challan.

She replies, “Dalenge bhaiya. Pehen rahi hu, chaliye (I’ll put it on, brother. I’m wearing it, please drive)”. However, the driver remains firm and calmly says he will only proceed once she has fastened it, adding that a police officer is standing nearby.

Watch the video here:

 

‘You’re a cab driver for us, you’re gonna drive’

The woman begins to argue, and says, “You don’t have to show off that you know English.” Turning to her friend, she asks her to “report that immediately.”

“Even the smirk we didn’t like,” she says and adds that he appeared nervous after she entered the wrong OTP.

When the driver asks why she thinks he is shaking, she says, “I don’t know why you are shivering.” He responds calmly, saying it could be due to health issues: “Maybe I have BP issues. I am like that.”

The argument escalates when the woman turns to her companion and says, “See what is this fing nonsense? Is he fing mad?” The driver maintains that he has followed the rules and done nothing wrong.

“He felt what, I don’t know. He felt he’s a superstar or God knows what. You’re a cab driver for us, you’re gonna drive,” the woman is heard saying.

At this point, the driver tells her she is free to cancel the ride if she wishes. “I’m not doing anything smart.”

Shortly after, both women step out of the vehicle.

‘Wealth makes many big-headed and superior’

The video has gone viral, with over half a million views, and many have taken to the comments to share their opinion.

A user wrote, “I’m sorry to say that in India I saw this a lot. How people with little money talk down to others. Money doesn’t make you superior; we are all equal regardless. I don’t know what this problem is in India wealth makes many big-headed and superior. Money is like water, here today gone tomorrow. But a good moral compass will stay with you forever”

Another user shared, “I too have encountered a few cab drivers who speak fluent English while working part-time alongside their corporate jobs. I found that impressive and never felt they were showing off. In fact, they were well-behaved and polite. This guy was also polite here.”

A third person wrote, “Language barriers hit different when you’re just trying to do your job well. The assumption that good English means overstepping is wild – dude’s probably just looking out for safety. Makes me think about all the snap judgments we make in markets too. Surface-level reactions can cost you real opportunities.”

 

