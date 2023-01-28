scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
‘So Honest’: Cab driver in Bengaluru cancels ride for this hilarious reason

In India, ride cancellation plagues the user experience of booking an Ola or Uber cab.

Ola Uber funny texts, Viral conversation with Uber cab, viral uber driver texts, funny bangalore tweets

Booking a cab using Ola or Uber may seem like a simple enough task. In India, however, riders often suffer from the problem of ride cancellations and long waits. People end up texting the cab drivers to confirm if they are still up for the trip.

Now, one such routine conversation with a cab driver is going viral on Twitter because of the driver’s honest reply.

On Thursday, a Twitter user who goes by the name Ashi (@ashimhta), tweeted a screenshot of a conversation with an app-cab driver. In the now-viral screenshot, the driver named Bharath asks Ashi to cancel the ride because he is sleepy. While sharing this screenshot, Ashi wrote: “Tired after a day of hustling at @peakbengaluru.”

This tweet soon got over 3,900 likes. In the comments, many people appreciated the driver for his honesty.

Commenting on the post, a Twitter user wrote: “This is very responsible on the drivers part. Was traveling from Hyd airport with mom at around 3am, the driver literally slept while driving on the narasimha rao expressway. Had to ask him to end the ride if he cannot drive.”

Another person wrote, “One guy accepted and didn’t move for 5 min before i called him and then he says ‘i was waiting for your call’ 🫠.”

In May last year, a similar honest conversation with another Uber driver went viral. In the conversation, the driver reassured a user that he will be there to pick them up after finishing his paratha. In his candid reply, the driver wrote: “Aaunga hundred per cent ek paratha kha raha hun aadha bacha (I will 100 per cent come, I am eating a paratha, only half is left).”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-01-2023 at 16:14 IST
