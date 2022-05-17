‘This is honestly so cute’: Cab driver’s honesty about being late for eating paratha wins internet

Thanks to online taxi services, booking a cab may seem to have become easy. But ask any Indian, they’ll share a long list of stories when drivers have cancelled the ride even after making them wait for a long time. However, one driver’s honesty for being late is winning hearts online.

It’s an everyday struggle to get a cab to come and pick you up without much hassle. And cancellation without any good reason remains, mostly after knowing the drop location, a major issue across the country. So, it’s not unusual for customers to ask the driver if he will come or not. But what one woman got as a reply, left her a little surprised.

“Aaunga hundred per cent ek paratha kha raha hun aadha bacha (I will 100 per cent come, I am eating a paratha, only half is left),” the driver replied. “Sacchai maine bata diya (I told you the truth),” he clarified.

Impressed by the driver’s candid reply, Twitter user Karishma Mehrotra shared a screenshot of her conversation with the Uber driver. “This is the type of honesty I hope to achieve in life,” she wrote, sharing the image.

This is the type of honesty i hope to achieve in life pic.twitter.com/xi62yZak8v — Karishma Mehrotra (@karishma__m__) May 15, 2022

Soon, as the tweet started getting attention, netizens asked if he really did keep his word. Mehrotra replied, assuring that he did turn up for the ride.

Bilkul aaya. 🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Karishma Mehrotra (@karishma__m__) May 15, 2022

Many on social media loved his candour and many joked that paratha trumps all. Others also opined that he should be tipped for being honest and not randomly just cancelling the trip.

No doubt he was honest but apki humbleness aur humility ka bhi jawab nai, warna ajkal zomato swiggy delivery guy late hogaya to log ladne maidan mai utar jatey. — Imran.SOL. (@Immraan) May 17, 2022

What happens when you have no fear in life! — . (@kshitij_txt) May 16, 2022

Pls tip him for honesty and for being an inspiration for uber drivers!! — PKR | প্রশান্ত | پرشانتو (@prasanto) May 15, 2022

This is so adorably funny I’m crying — 🇵🇸 ᴮᴱ 🧈 ᴾᵀᴰHaniyyah Najeebuddin⁷ ⟭⟬💜⟬⟭✨ (@HNajeebuddin) May 15, 2022

Hard to leave mid parantha 🤣 — Vishwa Ranjan (@vishwar) May 15, 2022

It’s easy to be an honest, Honesty is very simple thing. https://t.co/vpo3e6Cd3N — Amit (@Ikumar7) May 17, 2022

How do these people get such uber drivers. Everytime I book uber, the driver completes the existing trip and cancels mine, no conversation, no msg! https://t.co/x3WqK8kkLK — Divya Kulkarni (@divyayyy) May 15, 2022

my uber driver in multiverse https://t.co/WnNhG84Nq5 — mandy🍬 (@mandycottncandy) May 15, 2022

Although taxi services have policies in place, customers complain how they have been turned down several times everyday with drivers refusing to go to particular destinations.