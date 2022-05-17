scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
‘This is honestly so cute’: Cab driver’s honesty about being late for eating paratha wins internet

Impressed by the driver's candid reply, Twitter user Karishma Mehrotra shared a screenshot of her conversation with the Uber driver.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 17, 2022 7:35:21 pm
uber india, uber driver honesty, uber driver late for eating paratha, good uber driver stories, viral news, indian expressNetizens applauded the taxi driver for his honest. (Source: Express archive)

Thanks to online taxi services, booking a cab may seem to have become easy. But ask any Indian, they’ll share a long list of stories when drivers have cancelled the ride even after making them wait for a long time. However, one driver’s honesty for being late is winning hearts online.

It’s an everyday struggle to get a cab to come and pick you up without much hassle. And cancellation without any good reason remains, mostly after knowing the drop location, a major issue across the country. So, it’s not unusual for customers to ask the driver if he will come or not. But what one woman got as a reply, left her a little surprised.

Also Watch |People stop moving car to save driver who fell unconscious

“Aaunga hundred per cent ek paratha kha raha hun aadha bacha (I will 100 per cent come, I am eating a paratha, only half is left),” the driver replied. “Sacchai maine bata diya (I told you the truth),” he clarified.

Impressed by the driver’s candid reply, Twitter user Karishma Mehrotra shared a screenshot of her conversation with the Uber driver. “This is the type of honesty I hope to achieve in life,” she wrote, sharing the image.

Soon, as the tweet started getting attention, netizens asked if he really did keep his word. Mehrotra replied, assuring that he did turn up for the ride.

Many on social media loved his candour and many joked that paratha trumps all. Others also opined that he should be tipped for being honest and not randomly just cancelling the trip.

Although taxi services have policies in place, customers complain how they have been turned down several times everyday with drivers refusing to go to particular destinations.

