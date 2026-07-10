‘I’m not your servant’: Cab driver cancels ride after passenger lights cigarette, internet reacts

The passenger argues that booking the taxi gives him the freedom to smoke without seeking permission. The disagreement quickly escalates as neither side is willing to back down.

A taxi ride that appeared routine took an unexpected turn after a passenger lit a cigarette inside the cab without asking the driver. The driver’s response, captured in a now-viral video, has fuelled an online debate over passenger etiquette, personal boundaries and whether paying for a ride gives someone the right to do as they please inside another person’s vehicle.

The clip was shared on X by Lakshay Mehta and has since drawn thousands of reactions, with many users backing the driver’s decision to end the trip.

Driver-passenger confrontation

The video begins with the driver confronting the passenger after noticing him smoking in the car.