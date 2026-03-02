‘Cleanliness isn’t a campaign, it’s culture’: Businessman Anand Mahindra showcases how Asia’s cleanest village in Meghalaya lives

Continuing his #MondayMotivation, Indian billionaire businessman Anand Mahindra gave a shoutout to Asia’s cleanest village, Mawlynnong in the East Khasi district, Meghalaya. Mahindra hailed the residents of the village, stressing the importance of co-existing with nature without destroying it.

Sharing a video of the village, Mahindra wrote, “That’s a proverb reminding us that responsibility is never individual; it belongs to the community. In Mawlynnong, Meghalaya, that idea shapes daily life.”

Emphasising the cleanliness in the village, Mahindra added, “For the inhabitants of the village, cleanliness isn’t a campaign. It’s culture; rooted in shared duty, respect for nature, and collective dignity. If India is to transform its image it won’t happen through slogans alone. It will happen when we truly understand the proverb’s meaning: change begins when everyone participates.”