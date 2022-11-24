scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Business of army veteran who subdued Colorado shooter gets massive support

Richard Fierro runs a local brewery with his wife Jessica.

Colorado Springs shooting, Richard Fierro army veteran tackled gay club shooter, Colorado Springs LGBTQ club shooting, Netizens support colorado shooting hero, Richard Fierro colorado springs shooting hero beer business, Atrevida Beer Co. Colorado Springs, indian express

After the deadly mass shooting that took place in a queer club in USA’s Colorado Springs, people are flocking to support the US Army veteran who subdued the shooter and saved dozens of lives. Richard Fierro and his wife Jessica run a local craft beer brewery called Atrevida Beer Co. The brewery, which means “bold, daring, audacious woman” in Spanish, is Colorado’s first Latin-owned brewery. People are heading to Atrevida’s website to buy merchandise and gift cards as a show of gratitude and appreciation for Fierro.

Fierro was at Club Q with his wife and daughter to watch a drag show performed by his daughter’s friend when the shooting took place. Following up on his combat training, Fierro was able to tackle the shooter and pin him to the ground, hence averting major loss of life.

ALSO READ |‘Phew, he’s not gay’: Colorado shooter’s father reacts as he learns son killed five in a queer club

Two of Fierro’s friends sustained bullets from the shooter’s semiautomatic rifle and are hospitalised. His daughter’s boyfriend, Raymond Green Vance, was among the five people who were killed. José Andrés, the founder of the nonprofit World Central Kitchen, Meena Harris, the niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, and sports writer Molly Knight tweeted about Fierro’s family-run business and urged people to buy from their website.

Interestingly, many netizens noted that the merch at Atrevida’s website had T-shirts with quotes such as “Good intentions don’t change anything. Actions do.” and “Diversity, it’s on tap”.

Many people also spoke about attending an upcoming fundraiser that Atrevida is organising for an LGBTQ+ resource centre on November 29, 2022. However, it is unclear if the fundraiser, which was planned before Saturday’s events, will take place as scheduled in light of the recent tragedy.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaignPremium
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaign
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...Premium
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflationPremium
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflation
Delhi Confidential: On his 60th, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla makes a birth...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On his 60th, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla makes a birth...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-11-2022 at 04:49:26 pm
Next Story

TRS MLAs poaching case: Supreme Court quashes Telangana HC order permitting SIT probe

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 24: Latest News
Advertisement
X
close