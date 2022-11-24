Business of army veteran who subdued Colorado shooter gets massive support

After the deadly mass shooting that took place in a queer club in USA’s Colorado Springs, people are flocking to support the US Army veteran who subdued the shooter and saved dozens of lives. Richard Fierro and his wife Jessica run a local craft beer brewery called Atrevida Beer Co. The brewery, which means “bold, daring, audacious woman” in Spanish, is Colorado’s first Latin-owned brewery. People are heading to Atrevida’s website to buy merchandise and gift cards as a show of gratitude and appreciation for Fierro.

Fierro was at Club Q with his wife and daughter to watch a drag show performed by his daughter’s friend when the shooting took place. Following up on his combat training, Fierro was able to tackle the shooter and pin him to the ground, hence averting major loss of life.

Two of Fierro’s friends sustained bullets from the shooter’s semiautomatic rifle and are hospitalised. His daughter’s boyfriend, Raymond Green Vance, was among the five people who were killed. José Andrés, the founder of the nonprofit World Central Kitchen, Meena Harris, the niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, and sports writer Molly Knight tweeted about Fierro’s family-run business and urged people to buy from their website.

Mr. Fierro is a hero. Risk his life to safe the lives of others. With his bare hands! His daughters boyfriend died in the shooting……😔He and his wife own a brewery…https://t.co/8O6eOz4bzL Let’s show the respect he deserves…let’s support their beer… https://t.co/MXUEoWcC1G — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) November 22, 2022

Richard owns a local brewery, Atrevida Beer Co, with his wife Jess. She is Colorado’s first Latina brewery owner. They have awesome merch, the perfect holiday gift for any beer lover. https://t.co/pnpIvBnW4U https://t.co/RMwzmMUnEk pic.twitter.com/vGwBVuhPfX — Meena Harris (@meena) November 22, 2022

Richard M. Fierro, the hero who tackled the Colorado Springs gunman, owns a local Brewery called Attrevido Beer Co. with his family. Let’s crash their website by buying out all their gift certificates and other merch in support: https://t.co/9clIZQfNGi — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) November 21, 2022

Interestingly, many netizens noted that the merch at Atrevida’s website had T-shirts with quotes such as “Good intentions don’t change anything. Actions do.” and “Diversity, it’s on tap”.

Many people also spoke about attending an upcoming fundraiser that Atrevida is organising for an LGBTQ+ resource centre on November 29, 2022. However, it is unclear if the fundraiser, which was planned before Saturday’s events, will take place as scheduled in light of the recent tragedy.