Business class passenger shares video of insect in meal served by Air India. Airline responds

Just recently, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor had slammed Air India for the quality of food served as breakfast during a Nagpur-Mumbai flight. And now, the same airline is under the scanner once again as a video has surfaced online showing an insect crawling in a plate of half-eaten food that was served in business class on a Mumbai-Chennai flight.

A man named Mahavir Jain posted a video on Twitter showing a plate of half-eaten food with an insect crawling inside it. “@airindiain insect in the meal served in businessclass,” he wrote in the tweet posted on February 27.

@airindiain insect in the meal served in businessclass pic.twitter.com/vgUKvYZy89 — Mahavir jain (@mbj114) February 27, 2023

Air India responded to the tweet and asked the man for the flight details and date of travel. “Dear Sir, we always strive to keep our aircraft clean and insect-free and we regret to note your experience. We’re sharing your feedback with the concerned team for immediate review,” Air India said. Jain said the incident occurred on a Mumbai to Chennai flight that he took on February 27.

“Air India is loosing its charm. My flight was cancelled without any intimation to me. All they said was “sorry”,” a user commented. “One of my friends also shared poor quality food a few days back who travelled from Rajkot to Pune,” said another. “It’s sad to see such incidents. Who’s catering the airline. Will you take necessary action on them ? I have been in the industry for long with an international airline. What’s holding air india in recruiting experienced retired staff on contract,” shared another individual.

Sanjeev Kapoor had recently complained about being served a cold chicken tikka with watermelon, cucumber, tomato, and sev sandwich in a flight from Nagpur to Mumbai. Sharing photos of the meal that was served to him, Kapoor had also asked in the tweet “if this is what Indians should eat for breakfast?”