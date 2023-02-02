Watch: Bus skids on icy road, crashes into cars

A thin layer of ice or snow on roads might seem innocuous, but it can be highly dangerous as often drivers lose control of their vehicles. Recently, a public transport bus in Canada skid across the road which had a layer of ice, and crashed into a few cars at an intersection.

Vancouver City News reported no one was injured in the incident, which took place on Wednesday morning. It was captured on a home camera. In the video, loud crunches and bangs can be heard as the bus turns sideways and collides with other cars.

A Twitter user, who goes by the name Amber D’Amico (@AmberDAmico1), shared it on Twitter, where it soon went viral with over three lakh views.

In the comments, many people criticised the bus company for not installing special skid-free tyres on its vehicles. Some also noted that in adverse weather conditions, people should avoid driving because such instances are frequent.

Echoing this view, a Twitter user wrote, “Why people going on about the lack of snow? It’s ice! Obviously ice under the snow. You can see the build up in the driving lane. Likely sleeting rain is my guess which is one of the worse conditions.”

Another person wrote, “here’s a popular Canadian pastime – watching Vancouver traffic videos when it snows there.”.