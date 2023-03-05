scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
‘Ticket to the farm, please!’: Bus driver rescues sheep on first day of work

Martine Patey, a bus driver in England, was on her way to Eastbourne when she found a sheep wandering on the road.

UK bus driver saves sheep on first day of duty
Martine Patey was on her first day of duty when she encountered a sheep wandering on the road and halting traffic. The bus driver in England was on her way to Eastbourne for her first-ever Rail Replacement bus duty when she decided to halt her trip and rescue the sheep that was in danger of getting hit by the car.

The newly-inducted driver pulled over, caught hold of the lost sheep, and held it in her bus with the help of two other people.

ALSO READ |This man’s idea to move group of sheep on road has impressed Harsh Goenka

While recalling the incident of wrangling the sheep with Brighton & Hove Buses, Patey said, “The sheep was running all over the road”. “It was difficult to catch, but then it slipped just in front of me and I was able to get hold of it and to use my handbag strap like a lasso. Two other motorists had stopped to help and together we were able to hold onto it until the police arrived.”

When the police reached, they instructed Patey to take the sheep back to the safety of its farm. She drove the sheep to a short distance before the animal’s owner came and took it back. Interestingly, despite this turn of events, Patey managed to reach her destination with a delay of merely a minute.

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 17:20 IST
