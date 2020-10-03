scorecardresearch
Saturday, October 03, 2020
Viral video: Burj Khalifa pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Dubai's iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa on Friday lit up with a colourful LED show to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 3, 2020 12:04:01 pm
Burj Khalifa, Burj Khalifa Mahatma Gandhi, Burj Khalifa Gandhi Jayanthi, Burj Khalifa Mahatma Gandhi 151 Birth Anniversary, Indian Consulate Dubai, Burj Khalifa Gandhi Show, EmaarMany images and quotes by Mahatma Gandhi was displayed on the structure.

To mark Mahatma Gandhi’s 151st birth anniversary, Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa lit up in the tricolours, featuring his images. The video of the illuminated structure started doing rounds on the internet, much to the delight of Indians across the globe.

The world’s tallest building, located in the United Arab Emirates, celebrated the special occasion with a special LED show to honour Gandhi’s journey in India’s freedom struggle. It showcased some of his famous quotes as well. With the message ‘the future depends on what you do today’, sketches of Bapu spinning a charkha was projected on the 165-storey tower.

The Consulate General of India in Dubai also hosted a special cultural programme, with the theme ‘Relevance of Gandhi’s message in 21st century’, that ended with the special light show on the Burj Khalifa.

“‘Be the change that you wish to see in the world’, Immortal words spoken by Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the entire nation of India,” the official handle wrote online while sharing the clip of the light show.

Along with the event, the consulate officials also held a cleanliness drive in the premises of the mission. With the support from the Indian community, 151 trees was be planted on different sites to mark the occasion.

The annual debate for students, held under the patronage of the mission at GEMS Our Own Indian School, was organised online due to Covid-19. Essay writing and drawing competitions were also held for students.

