Viral video: Burj Khalifa pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Many images and quotes by Mahatma Gandhi was displayed on the structure.

To mark Mahatma Gandhi’s 151st birth anniversary, Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa lit up in the tricolours, featuring his images. The video of the illuminated structure started doing rounds on the internet, much to the delight of Indians across the globe.

The world’s tallest building, located in the United Arab Emirates, celebrated the special occasion with a special LED show to honour Gandhi’s journey in India’s freedom struggle. It showcased some of his famous quotes as well. With the message ‘the future depends on what you do today’, sketches of Bapu spinning a charkha was projected on the 165-storey tower.

The Consulate General of India in Dubai also hosted a special cultural programme, with the theme ‘Relevance of Gandhi’s message in 21st century’, that ended with the special light show on the Burj Khalifa.

“‘Be the change that you wish to see in the world’, Immortal words spoken by Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the entire nation of India,” the official handle wrote online while sharing the clip of the light show.

“Be the change that you wish to see in the world”- Immortal words spoken by #MahatmaGandhi, the father of the entire nation of India. #BurjKhalifa lights up with an LED show to honour his journey and to celebrate his 151st birthday. pic.twitter.com/AAgcDztrb8 — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) October 2, 2020

Along with the event, the consulate officials also held a cleanliness drive in the premises of the mission. With the support from the Indian community, 151 trees was be planted on different sites to mark the occasion.

Tree plantation on the occasion of 151st birth anniversary celebrations of #MahatmaGandhi in association with IPF Sharjah, IA, Sharjah & Consulate in Sharjah Indian School. 151 such saplings will be planted in Sharjah to mark the occasion. @ICCR_Delhi @DDNewslive @IndembAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/iWb21x9jlk — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) October 2, 2020

Consulate officials led by Consul General Dr. Aman Puri undertook a special cleanliness drive inline with the principles of #Bapu “Swachhata Hi Seva” to mark his 151st birth anniversary. @ICCR_Delhi @DDNewslive @IndembAbuDhabi #GandhiJayanti #mahatmagandhi #MKGandhi pic.twitter.com/s5IQ1lExvB — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) October 2, 2020

The annual debate for students, held under the patronage of the mission at GEMS Our Own Indian School, was organised online due to Covid-19. Essay writing and drawing competitions were also held for students.

