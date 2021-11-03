‘We love you’: Burj Khalifa lights up to mark SRK’s 56th birthday, video goes viral

As Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned 56 on Tuesday, fans around the world flooded social media with birthday wishes and personal stories of their association with him. The special day ended with a big bang, as Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building lit up in his honour.

One special fan from Dubai celebrated King Khan’s birthday by displaying his image on the tower with a message, “We love you”.

Along with the special light show on the 163-strorey skyscraper, famous SRK song ‘Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam’ from his movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was also played from loudspeaker to mark the day.

Renowned Emirati businessman Mohamed Alabbar, the founder of Emaar Properties, the developer of assets such as the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall, shared the video tagging Khan.

Happy birthday @iamsrk from the @noon family كل عام وأنت بخير @iamsrk من عائلة نون pic.twitter.com/TIG3zURQjk — Mohamed Alabbar محمد العبار (@mohamed_alabbar) November 2, 2021

This isn’t the first time, SRK’s birthday greeting was put up on UAE’s iconic landmark. This is the third time that Khan got featured on the Burj Khalifa building. In fact, last year, the star celebrated his birthday with family members in Dubai only posing in front of the tower.

It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend @mohamed_alabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @BurjKhalifa & @EmaarDubai. Being my own guest in Dubai… my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it! pic.twitter.com/qXUB6GERc0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2020

In 2019 as well, Alabbar had celebrated SRK’s birthday in a similar fashion for the first time, which saw scores of Bollywood fans thronging the venue to witness the moment. “Thanks for making me shine so bright. Your love and kindness is unsurpassable. Wow! This is really the Tallest I have ever been. Love u Dubai,” he had written sharing a video.

The Bollywood star marked the special day away from limelight this year after his son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drugs bust case and was later released on bail.