Burger brand draws flak after offering discount to celebrate IAF air strike in Pakistan

The Indian burger chain sent out a text message to all its customers that said they could get a 20 per cent discount if they used a special promotional code while placing orders online.

Burger Singh’s offer got everyone talking online and not everyone was happy about it.

India on Tuesday said it had carried out “non-military, preemptive action” against a major terror camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pakistan’s Balakot. While there were celebrations and praise poured in for the Indian Air Force from across the nation, a Delhi-based fast food chain received flak after it offered discounts to celebrate the event.

Indian burger chain Burger Singh sent out a text message to all its customers that said it was offering a 20 per cent discount on all orders placed online “in light of the airstrike on the Jaish terror camps”. The message was accompanied by a hashtag #SorryNotSorry, and the chain asked interested customers to use the promo code ‘FPAKAGAIN’.

The burger brand put out an edited clip from Pulp Fiction on their social media pages with the message, and also had it on their website.

However, on social media, while some thought it was a good move, many slammed the company and said the promotion was in “poor taste”. On Twitter and Facebook, many criticised the company for crossing a line.

When contacted, the burger brand said in a statement, “We understand that this an emotionally charged subject and so we think it’s appropriate for us to respond. We also understand that it is practically impossible to say something and have everyone agree with you.”

“Having said that, we are not the aggressors in this unfortunate scenario at our borders and India as a nation is morally obliged to take care of its people. The Indian armed forces are fulfilling that obligation. We support our troops and will continue to celebrate India’s non-military preemptive action against terror and it’ll be hard to convince us otherwise,” the statement said.

This is not the first time the burger brand has come up with such an offer. In 2016, after surgical strikes, they launched a similar scheme offering a 20 per cent discount. The discount was increased to 30 per cent, with the company claiming it had received a huge response. But the company later withdrew the offer following backlash.

The air strike in Pakistan comes after 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a bus transporting them in Jammu Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

