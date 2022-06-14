Hrithik Roshan is riled as he lands up in fast food major’s ad due to ‘jugaad’, netizens are all for this cheat meal

Getting a celebrity to endorse your product might be harder than one can think. However, trust desi folks to work around it, using some fantastic jugaad. Now, in a hilarious example, famous Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan found himself caught up in one such ingenious solution.

In a genius marketing strategy, Burger King India used the superstar’s influence to promote their pocket-friendly menu. In a clever ad, the Koi Mil Gaya star is seen walking out of a vanity van surrounded by fans and paparazzi. As he stops to pose for paparazzi, two people are seen holding a huge billboard flex behind him, showing the new menu of the burger band. Oblivious to what’s going on behind him, with the ad reading, “Rs 50 stunner menu”, he is seen posing happily for cameras.

As the photos are taken quickly without him noticing the background, the star is seen leaving grinning widely, as the men quickly remove the sign by the time he turns.

Only finding out about the prank later, he tweeted at the fast-food chain on Twitter, saying, “This is not done”.

However, it seems it’s not the only time the fast food brand used jugaad to make the actor their brand ambassador. In another video, an angry Hrithik is seen slamming his phone on the table, realising the company used his answer to promote their menu.

In the second clip, Hrithik along with a few people, who appear to be his staff and lawyers, are seen sitting at a Burger King restaurant. The actor shows a video clip on his phone where he is saying ‘fantastic’ to the fast food joint’s menu options. In a behind-the-scenes footage, the restaurant staff, dressed as a paparazzi photographer, asks the actor as he poses, “Kaise ho sir (How are you, sir?)”, to get the desired answer from him.

While the star seems riled, the company claimed on social media platforms, “All’s fair in hunger & jugaad.”

While most fans loved the ads, they claimed there’s no way it wasn’t planned but loved the banter between him and the burger brand. In fact, not just fans, but other brands too joined in to have some fun and comment with puns related to his films.

“Aila, jugaadu,” Zomato quipped. “Jugaad is playing dhoom machale in the background to feel that Bollywood main character energy,” Spotify India added. Netizens too gave full marks to the brand for its creativity and said it’s one of the best strategies.