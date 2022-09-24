Bullocks run on treadmill-like machines and generate energy; netizens react

When it comes to innovations, the internet is where common people showcase their talent. Amazing innovations often leave netizens spellbound, earn plaudits and at times turn rewarding in real life.

A video featuring bullocks being used to irrigate fields and generate electricity by making them walk on what appeared like treadmills has surfaced online. Though many appreciated it, the innovation did not go down well with many others, and they raised concerns over the animals’ plight.

The clip shared by Indian Administrative Service officer Awanish Sharan shows a bullock standing on top of what appeared like a slanted treadmill. As it walks on the machine, water is seen pumped into a field. The clip further shows bulbs being lit from the electricity generated from many bullocks walking on different treadmill-like machines.

“RURAL INDIA Innovation. It’s Amazing!!” Sharan captioned the clip. A user commented, “Not appreciated on cost of animals pain..where he was forced to walk.” Another user wrote, “Well it’s not amazing. It’s forcing some voiceless and for me this is cruelty.” A third user wrote, “Extraordinary Talent Brother. Hatsoff to you.”

In March, a Telangana man won the praise of minister K T Rama Rao for his wooden treadmill. In a video shared online, the man was seen building the treadmill and running over it fastly. His product won acclaim as an eco-friendly alternative.