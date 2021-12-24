Bull drives off two lioness in Gujarat village, video goes viral

Wild animals straying into residential areas does not come as a shock anymore. With the discussion around animal-human encounters and how wild animals are losing their natural habitat, such encounters are becoming increasing with every passing year. However, in a video that emerged from Gujarat recently, two lionesses were driven back by a bull.

In an intense moment caught on surveillance camera, two young lionesses were seen wandering in the streets of Junagad when they spotted a bull tied to a post outside a house at Mota Hadmatiya village of Visavadar taluka.

The video showed the two wildcats approaching the bull. The bull, however, scared them off by showing its horns and charging at them. Although the lionesses tried to attack multiple times, in the end, the bull emerged victorious in the duel.

Watch video here:

As the video went viral, many were impressed by the bull defending itself, however, many wondered why the animal was left unguarded. Some also argued that the lionesses must be not adults and hence not experienced enough to hunt a bull.