‘Bin bulaye baarati’: Bull gatecrashes wedding venue

A video showing a bull ‘gate crashing’ at a wedding venue is going viral across social media platforms. The undated video shows a bull sauntering in what appears to be the buffet area of a wedding reception. One person tries to shoo away the bull but the animal responds with an attacking disposition and the man has a narrow escape.

Fortunately, the bull leaves the area by moving past the ice cream stall and it appears that there was no damage to people or property. The fact that the buffet area was sparsely populated also reduced the chances of people getting hit by the bull or the animal getting injured.

This undated video was shared online by Twitter user Narendra Singh (@NarendraNeer007) on December 8th. It is unclear where this video was taken. The 15-second clip was captioned, “बिन बुलाए बाराती…#bull #wedding #TrendingNow #Trending #viral”. This loosely translates to, ‘Uninvited wedding party…#bull #wedding #TrendingNow #Trending #viral”.

This is not the first time that animals have intruded inside wedding venues. In February this year, a bear and two of its cubs entered a wedding reception in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district. The bear, with the two cubs on its back, was caught on camera as they sauntered onto the dais meant for the newlyweds. Many users found the viral clip hilarious but others raised concerns over human-animal conflict and increasing incidents of wild animals entering inside residential areas due to the loss of natural habitat.