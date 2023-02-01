Budget 2023: Netizens react to old vs new income tax regime, increased tax on cigarettes

Soon after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman concluded her budget introduction speech at the Parliament, memes started pouring in on Twitter. Netizens commented on complex topics like tax rebates, customs, and tax incentives through simplistic memes.

Alongside #Budget2023, other hashtags like #middleclass, #notax, #80C, and #cigarette were also trending. This year, one of the most remarkable points from the finance minister’s budget introductory speech was the increased income tax rebate limit from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh, along with new income tax slabs under the new tax regime.

On Twitter, many people also commented on the increase in tax on cigarettes which was increased to 16 per cent. While many people appreciated this move, others (presumably smokers) expressed their disappointment through memes. The government taxes products like pan masala, cigarettes, and chewable tobacco products under the National Calamity Contingent Duty (NCCD).

Netizens also joked about their own ignorance of finance and economics and poked fun at those who act like experts despite having limited knowledge.

Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the budget as “the first budget of Amrit Kaal”. She added that this budget focuses on seven key areas (or “Saptrishis guiding us through Amrit Kaal”), which are inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power and financial sector.