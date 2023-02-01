scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Advertisement

Budget 2023: Netizens react to old vs new income tax regime, increased tax on cigarettes

Alongside #Budget2023, other hashtags like #middleclass, #notax, #80C, and #cigarette were also trending.

Budget 2023 memes
Listen to this article
Budget 2023: Netizens react to old vs new income tax regime, increased tax on cigarettes
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Soon after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman concluded her budget introduction speech at the Parliament, memes started pouring in on Twitter. Netizens commented on complex topics like tax rebates, customs, and tax incentives through simplistic memes.

Alongside #Budget2023, other hashtags like #middleclass, #notax, #80C, and #cigarette were also trending. This year, one of the most remarkable points from the finance minister’s budget introductory speech was the increased income tax rebate limit from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh, along with new income tax slabs under the new tax regime.

On Twitter, many people also commented on the increase in tax on cigarettes which was increased to 16 per cent. While many people appreciated this move, others (presumably smokers) expressed their disappointment through memes. The government taxes products like pan masala, cigarettes, and chewable tobacco products under the National Calamity Contingent Duty (NCCD).

ALSO READ |‘By age 30’: How the internet turned a finance guru’s advice into a meme

Netizens also joked about their own ignorance of finance and economics and poked fun at those who act like experts despite having limited knowledge.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Scintillating sea creatures and what makes them special
Scintillating sea creatures and what makes them special
Union Budget 2023: How the government calculates the math
Union Budget 2023: How the government calculates the math
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh
With access as key, an MP district brings govt home to beneficiaries
With access as key, an MP district brings govt home to beneficiaries

Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the budget as “the first budget of Amrit Kaal”. She added that this budget focuses on seven key areas (or “Saptrishis guiding us through Amrit Kaal”), which are inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power and financial sector.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-02-2023 at 14:24 IST
Next Story

Budget 2023: What is Sickle Cell anaemia? Pioneer ICMR researcher, who discussed mission with PM, says how the target can be met

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close