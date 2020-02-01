Budget 2020 reactions live updates: Budget today, India has its fingers crossed, Anurag Thakur too

Budget 2020 Expectations LIVE Updates: We take a look at what the people of India are expecting from the upcoming Budget 2020 in this LIVE blog. Budget 2020 Expectations LIVE Updates: We take a look at what the people of India are expecting from the upcoming Budget 2020 in this LIVE blog.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the parliament and will be presenting the Union Budget today at 11 am. Taxpayers are hoping there will be some concessions in the upcoming Budget 2020. From giving more ways to save tax to incentives for homebuyers, people have a lot of expectations from the Finance Minister. This is the first Union Budget of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in its second term.

Sitharaman’s last budget did bring some cheer for taxpayers and home owners, but there’s always hope there could be more incentives. Given economic growth has hit a low, people will be hoping the Finance Minister will help increase their disposable income.

We take a look at what the people of India are expecting and how they react to Budget 2020 in this LIVE blog. For more updates, follow our Budget Live Blog here.

In anticipation of the upcoming Budget, people on social media prepare their meme game.

Nirmala Sitharaman goes with the ‘bahi khaata’ again

Yet again, Nirmala Sitharaman ditches the briefcase and carries a ‘bahi khaata’. “Spot the difference,” ask netizens while sharing a picture of the Finance Minister ahead of #Budget2020.

Bahi khata … Spot The Difference #Budget2020 Spot The Diffrence 😜 2019 2020 pic.twitter.com/zOirqZBV2N — Arun Raj K M (@Arunraj2696) February 1, 2020

A day before the Union Budget, the big idea from the Economic Survey 2019-20 was to increase the number of wealth creators in the Indian economy. The Survey states that to achieve the goal of becoming a $5-trillion economy, the invisible hand of markets will need the support of “the hand of trust”.

