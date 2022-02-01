Budget 2022: Govt proposes 30% tax on digital assets, netizens react with memes

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha Tuesday. With eyes glued to television screens, as citizens waited bated breath for some rebate on income tax, it was the announcement of “crypto tax” that got everyone talking online.

Presenting the budget in the Parliament, the Finance Minister proposed imposing a tax of 30 per cent on virtual assets, effectively legitimising trading of private cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Sitharaman said that the 30 per cent tax on virtual assets cannot be mentioned as a replacement of any other income (meaning it cannot be claimed for deduction), in addition to a 1 per cent TDS that will be charged on payments made using digital assets in order to keep a track on transactions.

The government also shared plans about a Digital Rupee, or Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), which will be issued by the RBI using blockchain technology starting from the next financial year.

Although the issue of taxation came up, the Finance Minister did not mention anything about the Cryptocurrency Bill for the regulation of private cryptocurrencies in her 2022 Budget speech.

I propose to provide that any income from transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at the rate of 30%. No deduction in respect of any expenditure or allowance shall be allowed while computing such income, except cost of acquisition: FM Nirmala Sitharaman#Budget2022 pic.twitter.com/DHQvZsRyeN — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022

While most people were expecting some income tax relaxation, the unexpected news about tax on cryptocurrencies and digital assets left all perplexed. As most crypto currency investors tried to get a better understanding, memes took over on Twitter, with people lamenting and poking fun seeing high rates.

Check out some of the funniest reactions here:

After 30% Tax on Transfer of Digital Assets Crypto Owner In India Be Like : pic.twitter.com/VVj3rX4ART — Techno Ruhez (@AmreliaRuhez) February 1, 2022

“I am in the 30% tax bracket bro” ~18 yr old kid who buys apes as NFT — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) February 1, 2022

Crypto investors after government declared 30% tax on crypto profits. #Budget2022 pic.twitter.com/wxvxadspUa — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 1, 2022

Me accepting ₹100 profit on crypto after paying 30% tax to government 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/PsfoRvpLK5 — Aniket Waghmare (@Aniketw1551) February 1, 2022

30% tax on #cryptocurrency Le cryptocurrency investor : pic.twitter.com/ycs4oxH8BF — Devrat Kumar Mahto (@devratkmr) February 1, 2022

Me who lost everything in crypto watching government declared 30% tax on crypto profits : pic.twitter.com/4RmNmimdIx — PrinCe (@Prince8bx) February 1, 2022

Salaried employee and crypto investor rn :#BudgetSession2022 pic.twitter.com/gC82rL0hj7 — CA Tushar (@Sarcasm_and_YOU) February 1, 2022

#cryptocurrency #Budget2022

30% Tax on Digital Assets

1% Tds

Losses cannot be set off

Crypto Investors right now pic.twitter.com/aMvKp2R0Kx — Hardik Manchanda (@Hardikman02) February 1, 2022

The Finance Minsiter also said that the Budget gives a blueprint of economy from India at 75 to India at 100, citing the four pillars of development — inclusive development, productivity enhancement, energy transition and climate action. Energy transition and climate action formed one of the central themes of the Union Budget.