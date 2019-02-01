Budget2019 dominates online trends, people cheer tax breaks with memes and jokes

Toggle Menu
With #Budget2019 dominating trends online, many shared hilarious memes and jokes about how they feel or were affected by the Finance Minister's announcements.

From tax on PUBG players to income tax jokes, Twitter has been flooded with Budget 2019 memes.

Acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal presented the budget in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The Budget 2019 was crucial as it was NDA government’s last budget ahead of the 2019 general elections, and all eyes were on what the government would give.

There was a financial support package for marginal farmers that includes direct cash transfer of Rs 6,000 per year in three instalments. The Finance Minister first seemed like he was not going to make any changes, speaking only about how the tax base had been increased and how the processing of returns would be speeded up. But then he returned to the aspect of income tax.

Goyal announced that the existing income tax rates would stay but those with income less than Rs 5 lakh will get full tax rebate (it was 3 lakh earlier). Those earning up to Rs 6.5 lakh may also have no tax burden if they invest Rs 1.5 lakh in tax-saving instruments. The Finance Minister also announced tax benefits for home owners, people living on rent, investors in post office savings and others.

As the budget was presented, it also got everyone talking online. With #Budget2019 dominating trends online, many shared hilarious memes and jokes about how they felt about the announcements.

Here are some of the funniest reactions to Budget 2019:

