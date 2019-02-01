Budget2019 dominates online trends, people cheer tax breaks with memes and jokes

Acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal presented the budget in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The Budget 2019 was crucial as it was NDA government’s last budget ahead of the 2019 general elections, and all eyes were on what the government would give.

There was a financial support package for marginal farmers that includes direct cash transfer of Rs 6,000 per year in three instalments. The Finance Minister first seemed like he was not going to make any changes, speaking only about how the tax base had been increased and how the processing of returns would be speeded up. But then he returned to the aspect of income tax.

Goyal announced that the existing income tax rates would stay but those with income less than Rs 5 lakh will get full tax rebate (it was 3 lakh earlier). Those earning up to Rs 6.5 lakh may also have no tax burden if they invest Rs 1.5 lakh in tax-saving instruments. The Finance Minister also announced tax benefits for home owners, people living on rent, investors in post office savings and others.

As the budget was presented, it also got everyone talking online. With #Budget2019 dominating trends online, many shared hilarious memes and jokes about how they felt about the announcements.

Here are some of the funniest reactions to Budget 2019:

Middle class salaried people watching #Budget2019 from start to finish. pic.twitter.com/rTPxqXf4JN — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) February 1, 2019

Middle class after hearing “No income tax up to 5 Lakhs per year “#BudgetForNewIndia #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/xdEkBOfZhO — yogi baba (@yogi_yogibaba) February 1, 2019

No tax up to income of RS 5 lac

Indian middle-class to @PiyushGoyal #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/vQ2z73BLLW — Ganesh Shelke (@ganeshshelke272) February 1, 2019

#Budget2019 After hearing that good news , middle class ppl right now : pic.twitter.com/hrYriG8cEJ — Amar pal singh bhalla (@SARDARpirate) February 1, 2019

#Budget2019 Advertising Income tax rebate increased upto 5 lakhs genuine salaried tax payers right now 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/VLkVldYgOe — Telugu Sarcasm😎😉😂 (@TeluguSarcasm) February 1, 2019

Piyush goyal – Individuals earning up to Rs. 5 Lakhs will get full tax rebate. Middle class people – #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/finO44XSad — Pranjul Sharma 🌞 (@Pranjultweet) February 1, 2019

.@PiyushGoyal please put additional 10% tax on Tik Tok users. Thanks. #Budget2019 — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) February 1, 2019

Budget me PUB G game bandh Karne ka elaan bhi hona chahiye.!

~All India Parents Association😉#Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/6lEroJY7jb — Vishal (@vishaal_pattel) February 1, 2019