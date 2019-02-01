Toggle Menu
Budget 2019: Photo of girl photobombing minister Jayant Sinha outside Parliament goes viral

After the budget, the Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation was talking to reporters outside Parliament, when a girl standing behind him decided to photobomb his interview.

(Source: The footage of the girl doing the antics created a buzz online.

There’s nothing quite like an an unexpected photobomb during a live broadcast. On Friday, when Minister of State Jayant Sinha was sharing his views on the Budget 2019 that had just been presented by acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in the Lok Sabha, he was photobombed by a girl and the footage of the incident has gone viral on social media.

As Sinha spoke about how the government has “always presented a good budget and this year is no different”, the white sweatshirt-wearing teenager appeared behind him and stuck her tongue out. She then did the same thing multiple times till the interview ended.

Watch the video here:

The girl’s antics went viral on YouTube but also garnered attention on social media, like Twitter, as well. Soon, a screenshot of the girl photobombing Sinha created a buzz, leaving people in splits.

In a move that could have a major impact on the upcoming polls, the government announced full tax rebate for individuals having annual income up to Rs 5 lakh, while people with gross income up to Rs 6.5 lakh will not need to pay any tax if they make investments in provident funds and prescribed equities.

The government also announced a financial package for farmers, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, under which each farmer will receive an amount Rs 6000 directly in their bank accounts every year. A sum of Rs 75,000 crore has been allocated for the scheme.

