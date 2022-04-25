BTS ARMY rubbishes claims saying RM posted ex-Bigg Boss contestant Mahira Sharma’s photo. Here’s the truth

On Sunday, several reports claimed that BTS’s leader RM, Kim Nam-joon, posted Indian television actor and Big Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma’s photograph on his Instagram account and later deleted it. The reports also claimed that BTS ARMY went into a tizzy and assumed that the rapper would be collaborating with Sharma.

Meanwhile, several BTS fans rubbished the claims saying that it was an Instagram glitch and urged not to spread fake news. The purported photograph of Sharma was originally posted on her official Instagram account on April 5 and RM’s post features his visit to a museum. The post including ten photographs shared two days ago was captioned, “Lilac” as per translation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RM (@rkive)

That’s not at all true!! It’s a Instagram Glitch!!! RM ke pass koi aur kam nahi hai? … That they’ll collab with Mahira come on don’t spread fake news! Bts members are very soft and sensitive dont spread negative news!

There isn’t any picture if Mahira Sharma in his posts! pic.twitter.com/nceJMFsJcT — Maansi4SSR♥💫 (@Sushphilosophy_) April 24, 2022

Its glitch guys coz u can see RM’s post in Mahira’s ig account — BTS 💜Kings Of KPOP💜 (@_BANGTAN77_) April 24, 2022

The RM and Mahira thing

It’s fu*king insta glitch soo stop (STOP IT) spreading the fake news of collab I fu*king can’t take it 🥲😶

The Instagram (b*tch) swiped the two photos

And nothing else

RM had just uploaded 10 photos from d start… +++++++++ pic.twitter.com/L4Ji0qtYdu — Vish Mhatre (@VishMhatre) April 24, 2022

did rm just post Mahira Sharma’s pic and then deleted🤔🤔 I hope that’s a false rumour 🤢🤢 pls someone tell me that’s an edit or something 🫤🫤🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Niha⁷| 10.06.2022 KING’S COMEBACK (@HawaiianPizza07) April 24, 2022

Idk, I don’t even think it’s real? Like first of all RM is a rapper, not a singer and second, he never posted about Mahira. Must be a clout chasing move🤔 — rjin⁷ ‘WITH YOU’ (@jwaanVoo) April 24, 2022

Main to dar hi gayi thi, apna RM aisa nhi kar sakta, haaye ab Jaan mein jaan aayi. Thank God😳ye insta Wale thoda dhyaan de, aise kaise glitch aa raha hai, kitni Army’s ki jaan chali gayi hoti aaj — Pallavi Kollasani (@swatiyadav646) April 25, 2022

A Twitter user shared a screenshot alleging that RM posted Sharma’s photograph, 31 minutes ago. However, there is no blue tick symbol indicating a verified account, next to ‘rkive’, RM’s Instagram user name. The user later shared another screenshot taken after two hours with a blue tick symbol and claimed it to be the fourth photograph shared by RM.

@paras_chhabra go to Instagram and check BTS leader #kimnamjoon (RM) he is posted some photos and one of the one is #Mahirasharma‘s pic…

Look it I uploaded pic.twitter.com/KUxI0C70Ym — 💫✨ (@NehaKiTweets) April 22, 2022

RM’s post consists of ten photographs, and it should be noted that collaboration announcements are usually made by their company, not by the band members. In fact, the international ARMY have not reacted at all, if there was such a photo in the first place.

Meanwhile, the fans have been left delighted with Jimin’s song “With You” for the series Our Blues breaking records. The BTS Army is also eagerly waiting for the release of the group’s next album on June 10.