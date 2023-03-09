‘Superb! Hats off’: BTech graduate starts selling ‘pani puri’, says doesn’t care about society

There are many youngsters who begin their entrepreneurial dreams by opening a humble food or tea stall. Amongst them is Tapsi Upadhayay, 21, a BTech graduate, who has opened her pani puri stall near Tilak Nagar Metro Station in Delhi.

A food blogger posted a video of the woman on his Instagram page, are_you_hungry007, a week ago and it has received five million views, making it viral.

In the video, Upadhayay is seen riding a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle with her stall attached to it. Calling herself ‘BTech Pani Puri wali’, she shares many naysayers ask her why she is selling golgappas after doing BTech, and tell her it isn’t a suitable job for girls. She says she doesn’t pay heed to any of them.

Upadhayay says she uses air-fried pani puri at her stall and not those fried in oil. She also says she doesn’t use maida or refined flour to make the puris and coriander and cumin in the raw form to make the water. She adds the chutney she uses is made from organic jaggery and tamarind.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Are you hungry (@are_you_hungry007)

“Superb! Hats off that she is doing everything it takes to be her own boss and being financially independent. Stop thinking of what others might think. She is cautious of how she wishes to serve her customers…tasty and hygienic food all the way,” commented a user.

“No offense to anyone..but Degree doesn’t guarantee good job with good living standards. And not all can work 9-5. Good to see she started something on her own. All the best to her,” said another.

“What is going on? Not demeaning anyone but can’t understand why people after doing good education starts street food or tea stalls and term it as entrepreneurship. After completing B. Tech one should think of new technology and innovation rather than start selling street food. I think this is waste of education. As per my understanding, entrepreneurship is starting a business using new ideas,” expressed a third.