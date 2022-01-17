BSF troops dance, celebrate Bihu amid gripping cold in Kashmir. Watch here

Braving harsh weather and guarding the borders are inevitable parts of a soldier’s profession. And most of them are away from homes during festivities and celebrations and miss being amid their families.

Not to be left behind, some soldiers of the Border Security Force (BSF) posted at the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir kept the spirit of Bihu alive and celebrated Assam’s popular harvest festival.

In a video posted by the BSF, which is being shared widely on social media, the soldiers are seen making the moves to a traditional Bihu song in the backdrop of snow-clad mountains.

“Mountains and mountains of snow, blinding blizzards, freezing temperatures, stress of 24 hours vigil #LoC , away from homes; this all didn’t deter BSF troops to dance few steps & celebrate #Bihu at FDL in #Keran Sector #ForwardArea,” BSF said in a tweet.

Mountains and mountains of snow, blinding blizzards, freezing temperatures, stress of 24 hours vigil #LoC , away from homes; this all didn’t deter BSF troops to dance few steps & celebrate #Bihu at FDL in #Keran Sector #ForwardArea .@PMOIndia @HMOIndia @BSF_India pic.twitter.com/65c1viqskU — BSF Kashmir (@BSF_Kashmir) January 16, 2022

The soldiers in the video, which has garnered more than 12,000 views so far since being posted on January 16, have been garnering praises. “Excellent They are protecting borders in such a difficult and tough conditions..Thats why we are enjoying here. Jai Hind,” commented a user.

Excellent They are protecting borders in such a difficult and tough conditions..Thats why we are enjoying here. Jai Hind. — Kanti Kumar Kapoor (@kanti02) January 16, 2022

Cultural traditions, we use to celebrate even we are far away from our motherland.We are always proud of our ancient cultural festivities and wanted to remain attached. Thanks and regards for sharing the video BSF authorities.Hope, many celebrations in future will also be shared — Dr Vinod Kumar Gupta (@Drvinodguptavet) January 16, 2022

Great … We feel dancing with them to Bihu tune … — Raghavan Balasubramanian (@RaghavanBalasu2) January 16, 2022

Magh Bihu marks the end of the harvesting season in the Hindu month of Magh—between January and February. Celebrated on January 14 or 15, the festival is marked by grand feasts and bonfires, made of green bamboo, firewood, hay, and dried banana leaves.