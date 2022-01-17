scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 17, 2022
Must Read

BSF troops dance, celebrate Bihu amid gripping cold in Kashmir. Watch here

Not to be left behind, some soldiers of the Border Security Force (BSF) posted at the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir kept the spirit of Bihu alive and celebrated Assam’s popular harvest festival.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 17, 2022 12:37:52 pm
Bihu, BSF, soldiers dance, Bihu in Kashmir, soliders celebrating Bihu, indian expressBSF troops dance during Bihu festival celebration

Braving harsh weather and guarding the borders are inevitable parts of a soldier’s profession. And most of them are away from homes during festivities and celebrations and miss being amid their families.

Not to be left behind, some soldiers of the Border Security Force (BSF) posted at the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir kept the spirit of Bihu alive and celebrated Assam’s popular harvest festival.

ALSO READ |‘Winter Games’: Video of Indian Army soldiers playing volleyball in snow-clad area goes viral

In a video posted by the BSF, which is being shared widely on social media, the soldiers are seen making the moves to a traditional Bihu song in the backdrop of snow-clad mountains.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Mountains and mountains of snow, blinding blizzards, freezing temperatures, stress of 24 hours vigil #LoC , away from homes; this all didn’t deter BSF troops to dance few steps & celebrate #Bihu at FDL in #Keran Sector #ForwardArea,” BSF said in a tweet.

Watch the video here:

The soldiers in the video, which has garnered more than 12,000 views so far since being posted on January 16, have been garnering praises. “Excellent They are protecting borders in such a difficult and tough conditions..Thats why we are enjoying here. Jai Hind,” commented a user.

Magh Bihu marks the end of the harvesting season in the Hindu month of Magh—between January and February. Celebrated on January 14 or 15, the festival is marked by grand feasts and bonfires, made of green bamboo, firewood, hay, and dried banana leaves.

ALSO READ |Watch: Indian Army troops perform ‘Khukuri’ dance in snow-clad J&K

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 17: Latest News

Advertisement