Monday, January 24, 2022
BSF soldier does 47 push-ups in 40 seconds. Watch

Netizens lauded the soldier for his display of strength and stamina.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 24, 2022 12:33:57 pm
BSF solider, 47 push-ups in 40 seconds, push-ups, army video, push-up in snow, soldier doing push-up in snow covered area, indian expressThe soldier is seen doing the push-ups without a break in the video

Guarding the country’s borders are part of BSF soldiers’ duty and they work under extreme weather—braving the cold in snow-covered areas and enduring heat of the deserts. In another display of their grit, a video of a BSF personnel doing 47 push-ups in 40 seconds amid thick blankets of snow has surfaced on social media.

The soldier is seen doing the push-ups without a break in the video shared by the BSF on Twitter, which has been viewed more than 31,000 views so far. “40 seconds. 47 push-ups. Bring it ON. #FitIndiaChallenge @FitIndiaOff @IndiaSports @PIBHomeAffairs,” BSF says in the post on January 22.

Watch the video here:

Netizens lauded the soldier for his display of strength and stamina.”Excellent, be fit and fine,” commented a user.

In another video, a soldier can be seen doing one-handed push-ups amid snowfall and completing seven of them.

Over a week ago, a video of a group of soldiers playing volleyball in a snow-covered area had gone viral. Captioned “The Best Winter Games”, one of the teams was seen bursting into cheers after scoring a point amid snowfall in the video.

The Ministry of Defence also shared a small video on January 7 to show how a personnel of the Indian Army stood his ground despite chilly winds and heavy snowfall. Quoting a few lines from Rudyard Kipling poem “For All We Have And Are”, the ministry highlighted the soldier’s resilience.

