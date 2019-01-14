This BSF jawan singing ‘Sandese Aate Hai’ from the movie Border is giving people goosebumps

A video of a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan singing ‘Sandese Aate Hai’ from the movie Border is winning many hearts on social media. In the video, the soldier Identified as Surinder Singh, who had earlier appeared in Indian Idol 10 last year, is heard singing the song from the 1997 war film as the people around him clap around.

The video, which earlier was posted on YouTube, caught people’s attention after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal retweeted it. Shared by Twitter user Anita Chauhan, the viral video has over one lakh views and 3500 likes.

Watch the video here:

“I got goosebump while listening to him,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip. While most soldiers working with different defence forces live away from their families to guard and protect the country, their lives and work are often kept secret from the public. However, such videos tend to act as a connect and give people a little peek.

Proud of you sir. BSF jai jawans.

U people r the real heros of this nation. What a song I am in tears. — gangarahul (@gangarahul) January 13, 2019

