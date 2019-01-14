Toggle Menu
This BSF jawan singing ‘Sandese Aate Hai’ from the movie Border is giving people goosebumpshttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/bsf-jawan-singing-sandese-aate-hai-border-viral-video-5538152/

This BSF jawan singing ‘Sandese Aate Hai’ from the movie Border is giving people goosebumps

The video, which earlier was posted on YouTube, caught people's attention after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal retweeted it. Shared by Twitter user Anita Chauhan, the viral video has over one lakh views.

BSF, BSF jawan singing, BSF jawan viral video, Border security forces, twitter, twitter reactions
The video, which earlier was posted on YouTube, caught people’s attention after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal retweeted it.

A video of a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan singing ‘Sandese Aate Hai’ from the movie Border is winning many hearts on social media. In the video, the soldier Identified as Surinder Singh, who had earlier appeared in Indian Idol 10 last year, is heard singing the song from the 1997 war film as the people around him clap around.

The video, which earlier was posted on YouTube, caught people’s attention after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal retweeted it. Shared by Twitter user Anita Chauhan, the viral video has over one lakh views and 3500 likes.

Watch the video here:

“I got goosebump while listening to him,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip. While most soldiers working with different defence forces live away from their families to guard and protect the country, their lives and work are often kept secret from the public. However, such videos tend to act as a connect and give people a little peek.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 'The scariest moment of my life'; Uber rider shares experience as cab goes up in flames
2 This egg beats Kylie Jenner to become the most liked photo on Instagram
3 'Such good company but still, no one to talk to': This Asha Bhosle tweet is a reality check