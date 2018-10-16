This photo from Bryan Adams’ concert may just highlight how bad Delhi’s pollution is

While Bryan Adams called the occurrence ‘Magical’, it clearly was far from that. (Source: Bryan Adams/Instagram)

After his Delhi concert on Sunday wrapped up his India tour, Canadian singer Bryan Adams shared a photo from the performance that he claimed was ‘magical’. However, others pointed out it shows how bad the pollution in the national capital is.

The Grammy award-winning singer shared a photo on his Instagram account in which his shadow hovers over the audience thanks to the dust in the air at Leisure Valley Park in Gurgaon, the venue of his last concert in India.

“New Delhi, India 🇮🇳 you we’re incredible tonight. In this photo, if you look carefully you can see my shadow silhouetted in the dust and smoke of the venue over the audience. I’ve never seen that before. Magical India. Namaste,” Adams wrote in the caption.

But while the singer called the occurrence ‘Magical’, it clearly was far from that. The picture received varied reactions from the singer’s fans. While a follower wrote that the Delhi smog is ‘anything but magical’ others commented on the bad air quality and the fact that people breathe that ‘every day’.

According to a World Health Organization (WHO) 2018 pollution report, the Indian capital was ranked sixth among the world’s most polluted cities. Moreover, the air quality in the national capital has been far from breathable over the past few days.

According to the government-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), Delhi’s air quality has remained poor for the past couple of days and is expected to remain unchanged today. The India Meteorological Department has said that among other causes for the poor air quality is the sharp drop in temperature and lower wind speed.

