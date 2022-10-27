scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Watch: Broken water tap at railway station drenches passengers

Water from the faulty tap was leaking out with a such strong force that it reached all the way across the platform to the train.

Every once in a while, reports about infrastructure woes that plague the Indian Railways are highlighted on social media. Now, a video that shows a leaking tap at a railway station is going viral.

The undated video shows the faulty drinking water tap and spraying a powerful stream of water right across the platform. The force of the leaking water is so strong that it reaches a train that arrives at the station. The water then ends up drenching the unsuspecting passengers who are sitting at the window seats or standing near the train door.

The video was shared online by a Twitter user named Abhy (@craziestlazy) Wednesday. It has since gathered over 7.9 lakh views. It is unclear when or at which station this incident took place.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user sarcastically wrote, “Could not find the time to shower? Indian railways got you covered”.

Many people criticised the railway administration for not fixing the tap promptly and consistently having poor maintenance, however, some netizens blamed the anti-social elements for vandalising public property. Echoing this view, a Twitter user wrote, “This is just an aberration, and I don’t hold Railways responsible for it. We lack in sense of civic responsibility. I am sure it’s a job of a vandal.”

In July 2019, a 45-second clip, which showed the insides of the A-1 coach of the Bengaluru-Patna Sanghmitra Express getting flooded, went viral after a passenger shared it on Twitter.

