Watch: Broken water tap at railway station drenches passengers

Every once in a while, reports about infrastructure woes that plague the Indian Railways are highlighted on social media. Now, a video that shows a leaking tap at a railway station is going viral.

The undated video shows the faulty drinking water tap and spraying a powerful stream of water right across the platform. The force of the leaking water is so strong that it reaches a train that arrives at the station. The water then ends up drenching the unsuspecting passengers who are sitting at the window seats or standing near the train door.

The video was shared online by a Twitter user named Abhy (@craziestlazy) Wednesday. It has since gathered over 7.9 lakh views. It is unclear when or at which station this incident took place.

I thought it was Funny too but it was at the Expense of a lot of Passengers on the Train. What if that Water sprayed on someone’s Phone, Laptop or important Documents? I don’t think they would find it very funny. Humour should be at the Expense of someone else. — Patrick Gunraj (@pgunraj) October 26, 2022

Even Railways know that many have not taken bath in the morning. Hence helping. — DrSS (@drsmitshahi) October 26, 2022

At least one person could have just closed the tap with cloth or something. I guess we don’t care. — Basu (@Enggfarmo) October 26, 2022

Indians steal everything from the railways and blame the railways for poor service. — Ajit Tiwari (@maaamaaaji) October 26, 2022

Railway is not at fault , such things can happen but what people are doing making video and putting in social media is really pathetic. — Amar (@immortalpandit) October 26, 2022

That system is AI enabled, the AI detects thirsty passengers and makes the water available directly thru the window. Its fed directly to the mouth so that it’s not contaminated by human touch. High techie techie!! — The Grey Pilgrim (recuperating) (@me_necromancer) October 26, 2022

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user sarcastically wrote, “Could not find the time to shower? Indian railways got you covered”.

Many people criticised the railway administration for not fixing the tap promptly and consistently having poor maintenance, however, some netizens blamed the anti-social elements for vandalising public property. Echoing this view, a Twitter user wrote, “This is just an aberration, and I don’t hold Railways responsible for it. We lack in sense of civic responsibility. I am sure it’s a job of a vandal.”

In July 2019, a 45-second clip, which showed the insides of the A-1 coach of the Bengaluru-Patna Sanghmitra Express getting flooded, went viral after a passenger shared it on Twitter.