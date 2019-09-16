Kannada channels fall for columnist’s joke, report Tamil Nadu has got GI tag for Mysore Pak

In a gaffe, various Kannada news channels misunderstood a satirical tweet by columnist Anand Ranganathan and reported that the government had given Tamil Nadu the GI tag for Mysore Pak, a popular South Indian sweet.

It all began when Ranganathan tweeted a photo of himself with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with a caption that read, “Pleased to receive this token of appreciation, on behalf of the one-man-committee for granting of the Mysore Pak GI tag to Tamil Nadu. Talks are proceeding smoothly. WDTT”

However, Ranganathan’s jovial tweet was misinterpreted and later picked by several news channels and broadcast as news.

Pleased to receive this token of appreciation, on behalf of the one-man-committee for granting of the Mysorepak GI tag to Tamilnadu. Talks are proceeding smoothly. WDTT. pic.twitter.com/khppaVijXt — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) September 15, 2019

While Ranganathan’s remark was a continuation of his previous tweet on the same topic, the sudden attention drawn to the thread sent him in a panic mode. “I can’t believe this. Now another channel has picked it up. Soon they will ask for Ms Sitharaman’s resignation. And my head,” he tweeted.

DEAR @tv9kannada. YOU CANNOT BE SERIOUS. Stop this. AT ONCE. For heaven’s sake, @smitaprakash, please intervene and calm the waters. Things are getting out of hand. pic.twitter.com/HTTFrdkK3O — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) September 16, 2019

I CAN’T BELIEVE THIS. Now another channel has picked it up. Soon they will ask for Ms Sitharaman’s resignation. And my head. https://t.co/HQvBSrtdhn pic.twitter.com/VgFz9XLnaC — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) September 16, 2019

This is NUTS! Now they are running live reports. Hey, @Tejasvi_Surya. Get me out of this, man. WHAT THE HELL. https://t.co/J37jWjTrea — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) September 16, 2019