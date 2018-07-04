Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 04, 2018
This woman’s ‘functional’ relationship with brother is all about Momos; just see their WhatsApp chat

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 4, 2018 8:19:14 pm
brother sister relationship. brother sister bonding, brother sister momo text, text chat sis-bro The two seemed to have only a few conversations which revolve around momos. (Source: Kuchhimau/Twitter)
If you have grown up with a sibling, then we surely don’t have to list down the pros and cons of having one. From uncountable fights, numerous pranks to lengthy late-night talks, there is a lot that siblings share with one another and over the years often develop strong bonds. Sailing on the same lines is a post shared by Twitter user Kuchhimau. Captioned, “I’ve a very functional relationship with my brother,” the woman has shared screenshots of a conversation between her brother and her.

If you go through the texts, there is mainly only one thing that is being discussed, “Momos”. From May 11 to July, the two seemed to have only a few conversations which revolve around the woman being hungry and asking her brother to get food or momos for her. In no time, the post went viral with over 800 retweets and 2 thousand likes at the time of writing.

Many people responded to the tweet, with many expressing how they could relate to the conversation. While some appreciated the brother for being so nice to his sister others wondered how the girl could manage to eat so many momos at once. Check out some of the reactions here:

Do you also know a brother-sister duo like this? Tell us in the comments section below.

