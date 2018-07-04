This woman’s ‘functional’ relationship with brother is all about Momos; just see their WhatsApp chat

The two seemed to have only a few conversations which revolve around momos. (Source: Kuchhimau/Twitter) The two seemed to have only a few conversations which revolve around momos. (Source: Kuchhimau/Twitter)

If you have grown up with a sibling, then we surely don’t have to list down the pros and cons of having one. From uncountable fights, numerous pranks to lengthy late-night talks, there is a lot that siblings share with one another and over the years often develop strong bonds. Sailing on the same lines is a post shared by Twitter user Kuchhimau. Captioned, “I’ve a very functional relationship with my brother,” the woman has shared screenshots of a conversation between her brother and her.

If you go through the texts, there is mainly only one thing that is being discussed, “Momos”. From May 11 to July, the two seemed to have only a few conversations which revolve around the woman being hungry and asking her brother to get food or momos for her. In no time, the post went viral with over 800 retweets and 2 thousand likes at the time of writing.

I’ve a very functional relationship with my brother ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JYoxerDS7i — Anixious (@kuchhimau) July 2, 2018

Many people responded to the tweet, with many expressing how they could relate to the conversation. While some appreciated the brother for being so nice to his sister others wondered how the girl could manage to eat so many momos at once. Check out some of the reactions here:

My sister does the same thing. But mozzarella cheese sticks instead pic.twitter.com/iG5PffnHPe — plant daddy (@oothikicha) July 3, 2018

This is so cute. How old is he? — Z. (@zedchrmsm) July 2, 2018

Younger brothers have always been swiggy before swiggy — dorku (@Dorkstar) July 2, 2018

Hahahaha. Dittto. Bas that farewell wala momos ka promise, abhi tak nahi khilaya usne😒 Your bro is naaaicceeee pic.twitter.com/ANOCRFa1L0 — Aafreen Khan (@_aafreeen) July 3, 2018

Lol. This is so sweet! Mera Bhai mere liye pani bhi nai leke aata 🙄 never knew chhote Bhai bhi sweet ho sakte hai. — Pooja Malvi (@pooja_malvi) July 2, 2018

Do you also know a brother-sister duo like this? Tell us in the comments section below.

