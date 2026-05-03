‘I’m not seeing the India you see online’: British travel vlogger injured in Kerala says locals rushed to help; questions online stereotypes

A British travel vlogger has gone viral after sharing how his experiences in Kerala challenged the often negative image of India seen online.
Jack Heaton, who is currently exploring the country, posted a video on Instagram describing how reality didn’t match the narratives he had come across on social media. Opening the clip, he said, “Honestly guys, I don’t know what I’m doing wrong, but I’m not seeing the India you see online,” before talking about a recent mishap where he injured his leg. “Like an absolute donut, I fell down and smashed my leg,” he added.
What happened next caught him off guard. Two local men quickly stepped in, took him into their home, and cleaned and dressed his wound, without expecting anything in return. The video shows these moments, reinforcing his account of their kindness.
He also recalled an earlier experience from the start of his trip, when he walked into a restaurant and felt completely lost looking at the menu. “I have no idea what anything is,” he said. A woman, who wasn’t even part of the staff, stepped forward to help, explaining the dishes and suggesting what he could try.
Reflecting on the contrast with online portrayals, he questioned, “Where are all these scams? Where’s that smell? Or maybe you only get shown one side online.”
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In the caption, Heaton admitted that while no place is perfect, India is far more nuanced than the one-sided image often presented. He described his journey as being filled with “99% curious, kind people, always looking out for you,” along with memorable food and stunning scenery, urging others to experience a place themselves before forming opinions.
The video resonated with many viewers, who echoed his thoughts in the comments. One user wrote, “As an Irish girl that’s been to India North and South, I can say without hesitation that Indian people are some of the… most generous people I have met. I felt so welcomed and the hospitality was unreal. I will be going back for my friend’s wedding at some point next year in Kerala, highly recommend a visit there.”
Another shared a more layered view, saying, “India is like a melange of chaos and serenity, noise and peace, mix of all colours and odours… It’s beautiful and it’s dirty… It’s glam, has glitter and it’s also got an ugly sad side .. it’s dangerously safe.. enjoy it .. treasure the good.. ignore the bad and report the ugly.”
A third comment pointed out how media portrayals shape perceptions: “Many people who have never visited India link it with the slumdog millionaire movie, which is not fully authentic or accurate but the movie has played a role in creating wrongful prejudices against the country in my opinion …”
Disclaimer: While this article highlights positive personal experiences and cultural nuances, it includes a mention of a physical injury and reflections on social media portrayals of travel safety. Readers are encouraged to exercise personal discretion and conduct independent research when planning travel or responding to medical mishaps.