‘I’m not seeing the India you see online’: British travel vlogger injured in Kerala says locals rushed to help; questions online stereotypes

In the caption, Heaton admitted that while no place is perfect, India is far more nuanced than the one-sided image often presented

A British travel vlogger has gone viral after sharing how his experiences in Kerala challenged the often negative image of India seen online.

Jack Heaton, who is currently exploring the country, posted a video on Instagram describing how reality didn’t match the narratives he had come across on social media. Opening the clip, he said, “Honestly guys, I don’t know what I’m doing wrong, but I’m not seeing the India you see online,” before talking about a recent mishap where he injured his leg. “Like an absolute donut, I fell down and smashed my leg,” he added.

What happened next caught him off guard. Two local men quickly stepped in, took him into their home, and cleaned and dressed his wound, without expecting anything in return. The video shows these moments, reinforcing his account of their kindness.