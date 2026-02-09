‘Better than London’: British traveller stunned by journey on Delhi Metro

A British traveller’s first ride on the Delhi Metro is grabbing attention on social media, after he praised the network, comparing it to the London Underground.

Rory Porter shared the video on Instagram while travelling on the Blue Line, documenting his experience of Delhi’s metro network. In the now-viral video, he applauded the cleanliness, comfort, and overall efficiency of the service, suggesting it outperformed one of the world’s most iconic transit systems.

He began by talking about the security arrangements at the station, where passengers are required to pass their bags through a scanner before entering. He said the process reminded him of airport-style checks.