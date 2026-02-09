‘Better than London’: British traveller stunned by journey on Delhi Metro

A British traveller’s first ride on the Delhi Metro is grabbing attention on social media, after he praised the network, comparing it to the London Underground.
Rory Porter shared the video on Instagram while travelling on the Blue Line, documenting his experience of Delhi’s metro network. In the now-viral video, he applauded the cleanliness, comfort, and overall efficiency of the service, suggesting it outperformed one of the world’s most iconic transit systems.
He began by talking about the security arrangements at the station, where passengers are required to pass their bags through a scanner before entering. He said the process reminded him of airport-style checks.
Reacting to the fare, he said, “Okay, just Rs 43 (0.35 pounds) for a half-hour journey. So very, very cheap. Probably one of the cheapest trains or metros I’ve been on in the world.” He also admired the appearance of the trains, adding, “But these are the trains, the silver ones, the metro ones, look very good, very modern.”
As the journey continued, Porter highlighted the condition of the coaches and the seating layout. “They are very clean indeed. It smells very nice. Lots of seats. Extremely modern…I mean, look at this. It is not very overcrowded either,” he noted.
“There are plenty of seats. No one is really standing up. This could be one of the best ones I have been on in the world. Very efficient, lots of stations. Better than London. Very nice, all air-conditioned, very clean, very modern,” he concluded.
The video quickly gained traction, prompting a flurry of reactions. “Our metro system is renowned globally! Showcasing vibrant state cultures, modern amenities, and so much more. Encourage your friends and family to visit INDIA. We love to host,” a user wrote.
“Ha ha, try going during office timings from 8 a.m to 9:30 a.m. Also no medical facilities and toilets there in the Delhi Metro train. Rates are okay and not cheap when there is a mad rush and you can’t even stand,” another user noted. “Try Mumbai underground metro, then tell what is luxurious,” a third user reacted.
