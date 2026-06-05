British traveller spends 24 hours in India with no money, surprised by locals’ kindness

The traveller, Harry Jaggard, was treated to a plate of chole kulche. After taking a bite, he exclaimed, “Wow, this is the hospitality in India.”

A British traveller’s social experiment in India has gone viral after an unexpected act of generosity in Amritsar turned his challenge into a memorable cultural experience. The traveller, featured in a video shared by Instagram page @yugamlamba, set out to spend 24 hours in India without any money.

Walking into a clothing store, he candidly told the owner, “I have no money.” The response came instantly and with a smile. “No problem, bro. You’re in India,” the shopkeeper replied, setting the tone for what followed.

Explaining his challenge, the traveller said, “24 hours in India with no money in India, let’s see if I can do this.” But rather than having to fend for himself, he was welcomed like a guest.